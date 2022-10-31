Upcoming WhatsApp features you should know about | Photo: Pexels

WhatsApp is one of the most used social media apps globally and in order to cater to its growing audience the Meta-owned instant messaging app keeps updating its features. The new features that the messaging app is working on include the ability to chat with yourself and sharing media with captions.

Here are the top features that are currently in Beta testing mode and will soon be coming to WhatsApp web and mobile app soon.

Ability to chat with yourself

This feature will enable users to talk to themselves which is not currently possible. According to WABetaInfo the chat with your phone number option will also be available within your contact list on the app. This feature is similar to the one on Slack where you can take notes or create a to-do list by sending a message to yourself. Even Telegram has a similar feature called saved messages.

Profile photos in Group chats

You will soon be able to see profile photos on group chats once a member of the group sends out a message. But if any member doesn't have a profile photo or has set up privacy settings that doesn't reveal the photo to contacts that are not saved then the default profile icon will be visible in the chat it will also be tinted with the same colour as the contact name.

Ability to forward media with caption

Currently, if you forward an image only the photo is sent not the text or caption that is added. Soon, you will be able to forward media with a caption. If you want to check this feature out then it is currently available on the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.23.15 update.

New blur tool for images

With the addition of this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to blur sensitive data from their images in a neat way before they share them. The messaging app has created two blur tools that will allow users to edit images by using an alternative blur effect. Users may also opt to blur size for precision.

Media auto-download on desktop

WhatsApp will soon allow desktop users to manage auto-download for any media file. Currently it is only limited to beta testers, but it will be rolled out soon for everyone's usage.

Two Step Verification

This new feature will allow WhatsApp users to configure a secondary PIN that will be asked after the 6-digit code, adding another layer of security to WhatsApp accounts. This feature will soon be available to all, ensuring that everyone has a secure medium of communication.

Polls

Just like you have polls on other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, you will be able to create, share and respond to polls on one-to-one chats. This is still under beta testing.