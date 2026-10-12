Upcoming iPad Mini Reportedly Set For ₹19,000 Price Hike, Likely To Be First Mini With OLED Screen | Photo credit: IANS

Apple's next iPad mini will reportedly arrive with an OLED display and a significantly higher price than the current model. The compact tablet is expected to debut in the US at about $799 (roughly Rs. 76,000). The current base model costs $599 (about Rs. 57,000), so the gap is $200 (about Rs. 19,000). Apple has not confirmed the device.

How steep the iPad Mini price increase is

The jump is steeper than earlier signals. Analyst Mark Gurman has earlier reported Apple could charge up to $100 more for the next mini. Apple has already raised prices across its lineup this year, with Tim Cook blaming a prolonged DRAM supply shortage that he said could last for years. The current iPad mini was among the products that rose by $100. Mark Gurman's latest report covers US pricing only and does not say whether other markets will see a similar increase.

Read Also Apple Reportedly Plans October 27 Event For Touchscreen MacBook Pro, OLED iPad Mini

iPad Mini India pricing

In India, the iPad mini (2024) is listed on the Apple India online store at Rs. 69,900 for the 128GB model, Rs. 81,900 for 256GB and Rs. 1,05,900 for 512GB.

OLED iPad Mini: What to expect?

The screen is the headline change. If the report holds, this will be the first iPad mini with an OLED panel, replacing the 8.3-inch IPS LCD used in the 2024 model. The tablet is also expected to run on the A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process. That chip powers the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable. Other reported upgrades include a relocated FaceTime camera and an improved speaker setup. Earlier Gurman reporting said the camera would move to the landscape edge.

Launch Timing

The iPad mini was last refreshed in October 2024, so the new model will have taken nearly two years. It is expected to launch in select global markets on October 27, and that the same event could bring Apple's first touchscreen MacBook with an OLED panel, a MacBook Pro with the M6 chip and a new iMac with the M6. None of these has been confirmed by Apple.