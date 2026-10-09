Apple Reportedly Plans October 27 Event For Touchscreen MacBook Pro, OLED iPad Mini

Apple Likely To Host Another Event On October 27 After Smart Home Launches, Touchscreen MacBook Pro & OLED iPad Mini Expected | Photo credit: IANS

Apple is planning a second product launch this month, just two weeks after its 'Welcome Home' event. The October 27 event is expected to introduce the company's first touchscreen MacBook Pro models.

This developmentcomes from analyst Mark Gurman, who said Apple is set to launch the products through an online video presentation, plus hands-on time for members of the media. It is not clear whether the October 27 event will resemble a traditional iPhone presentation or the more low-key "experience" format used for the MacBook Neo earlier this year.

What to expect: touchscreen MacBook Pro

The headline product is a redesigned MacBook Pro with a touch-enabled OLED display, in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. The new models are also expected to get the Dynamic Island for the first time and to be significantly lighter than current models. They are expected to be powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. Touch is expected to complement the keyboard and trackpad, not turn the laptop into a Mac-iPad hybrid.

What to expect: OLED iPad mini

The new iPad mini is expected to have an OLED screen, a relocated FaceTime camera and a revamped speaker system. Gurman said on October 4 that the tablet was due in late October or November, so the new date narrows that window. Code references point to an A20 Pro chip replacing the A17 Pro in the current model.

What to expect: M6 MacBook Pro and iMac

Apple is also expected to bring out a new iMac and an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M6 chip, both looking like their current versions. The iMac is expected to come in new colours. The M6 launches come about a month after the M6 Mac mini began shipping.

Gurman also reports that more Macs and iPads are planned for the first half of 2027, so this event will not complete Apple's refresh.

The October 13 event

The launch follows Apple's October 13 debut of a smart home hub, a revamped Apple TV 4K and a refreshed HomePod mini. That event starts at 6:30 pm IST.