Apple Announces New 'Welcome Home' Event On October 13, Smart Home Product Launches Expected

Apple is doing things differently this year. It launched its first-ever foldable phone iPhone Duo, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, shelving the base model for next year. Now, it is hosting another event in October, again a shift from its strategy, but this time it looks to launch smart home products. Apple has announced a 'Welcome Home' event for October 13, with new smart home products widely expected to take centre stage.

Apple to host another event in New York

Apple has invited select media and creators to an 'Apple Experience' in New York on October 13 at 9am local time. That works out to 6:30 pm IST. Marketing chief Greg Joswiak shared a teaser video of a rainbow Apple logo being stitched into fabric, captioned 'Welcome home. October 13'. The 9am slot is for the press gathering, and Apple has not announced a livestream or public presentation time. Apple's March 4 MacBook Neo event was also not livestreamed, which suggests this one may be in-person only.

Apple has not said what it will unveil. The full lineup, pricing and availability will stay unconfirmed until the presentation itself.

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What to expect: The smart home hub

The main product is the long-rumoured smart display, referred to as the HomePad and possibly named the Home Hub. It is expected to have a 6-inch square display, and Apple is reportedly making two versions. It is likely to carry an interface similar to the Apple Watch's and to change what it shows depending on who is in the room. The device could become a central point for controlling smart home products, accessing content and services, and using Apple's AI features.

What to expect: HomePod mini and Apple TV

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that Apple will introduce three home products on October 13: the hub, a refreshed HomePod mini and an updated Apple TV. The HomePod mini and Apple TV are expected to keep their current designs while getting faster processors to run Siri AI. The three products were originally planned for 2024 but were delayed by work on Siri AI, which entered beta on existing Apple devices in September. Siri is therefore likely to be the centrepiece of the demos.

What to expect: LG-made accessories

Apple may also show devices built with LG. Bloomberg reports the two companies are working on video doorbells, smart locks, thermostats, and indoor, outdoor and floodlight cameras. Images of several of these products leaked recently, and they would reportedly work with Apple's ecosystem. Reports do not make clear whether these would be shown on stage or launched under Apple's branding, so treat that part as the least certain.

What is unlikely to appear

New Macs are in the pipeline, but they are not expected at this event and should get their own showcase a few weeks later.