Uber Invests In ONDC To Strengthen India’s Digital Infrastructure Push, Expand Mobility And Logistics Services

Uber's investment in ONDC aims to accelerate digital commerce, public transit integration, and logistics innovation across India | IANS - Representational Image

New Delhi, June 2: Ride-hailing platform Uber on Tuesday announced a strategic investment in the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which is one of the earliest investments by a global technology company in India’s open digital commerce network.

The company said the investment deepens its commitment to India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) ecosystem and reflects its long-term strategy of building mobility and logistics services through open and interoperable networks.

The investment builds on Uber’s existing partnership with ONDC and follows the company’s earlier integration with the network.

Partnership to expand mobility and logistics services

As part of the expanded collaboration, Uber said it will work closely with ONDC to increase access to multimodal transportation solutions, including public transit integrations, while also strengthening logistics capabilities for businesses and independent earners operating on the network.

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said India has emerged as a global leader in building digital public infrastructure that is inclusive and scalable.

"Our ongoing partnership with ONDC and now this investment puts us at the heart of that innovation journey. By investing in this network, we’re helping more people move, more businesses grow, and more earners thrive by harnessing the power of the ONDC network," Singh added.

Investment seen as endorsement of India’s DPI model

Adil Zainulbhai, Independent Director at ONDC, said the investment reflects growing confidence in India’s digital commerce infrastructure and its ability to create a level playing field for businesses.

"Uber’s investment is a strong endorsement of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure and its potential to drive innovation, efficiency and inclusive growth," he said.

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The company said metro ticketing services through Uber are now live across five cities, with more than 10 million metro rides already booked via the ONDC network.

According to Uber, the investment represents a long-term bet on open networks as the foundation for future mobility and logistics services in India.

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