Top-Paid Meta AI Researcher Andrew Tulloch Exits Company | X/ @aitoutiao

Andrew Tulloch, an AI researcher who drew attention as one of the highest-paid employees in the tech industry, is reportedly leaving Meta.

Timed to the Muse launch

Semafor cites anonymous sources to report on Tulloch's exit. Tulloch had reportedly held off on his exit until Meta completed the rollout of its new family of open-source AI models and its AI assistant, Muse, which the company announced this week.

A key hire for Zuckerberg's AI push

Tulloch joined Meta from Thinking Machines Lab and had been working in the company's TBD Lab, the unit at the centre of chief executive Mark Zuckerberg's AI strategy that is led by Scale AI founder Alexandr Wang, Semafor reported.

Reason for departure unclear

Semafor reported that the exact reason behind Tulloch's departure is not known, and it is not yet clear whether he intends to continue AI research at another company. Semafor said he could not be reached for comment.