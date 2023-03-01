Top 5 emerging mobility trends to look out for in 2023 |

Isn’t 2023 a fascinating year to look forward to?

We’re all excited to see what 2023 holds for all of us! But for most, 2023 will still be viewed with a certain level of apprehension. As the world collectively navigates towards a post-COVID era, one of the positive developments that came out of the pandemic was how enterprise mobility solutions have evolved so rapidly. Social distancing created a demand for seamless and secure remote working solutions, which in turn, enabled mobility and MDM service providers to focus on fast tracking the development of secure device management tools, and ensure business continuity for their customers.

In fact, the MDM market size is expected to grow from $3.97 billion (in 2021) to $21.3 billion by 2030! In short, mobility and MDM solutions are no longer just features that ensure convenience and flexibility, they’ve become a necessity.

“Mobility-driven innovation will continue to shape the way businesses work today; and as always, security, performance, and intuitive user experiences will continue to drive this trend.” - Onkar Singh, CEO, 42Gears

With this in mind, here are the top 5 mobility trends for 2023, and what to expect from MDM service providers:

AI Chatbots

Why will it trend?

Businesses have increasingly begun adopting AI tools to automate basic and mundane activities, and one such AI tool that’s seen a huge improvement in terms of functionality and efficiency is chatbots. Tools like ChatGPT have already started being implemented by businesses, and are capable of running across different applications and devices.

However, AI chatbots need access to personal and historical data to craft insightful answers, and this can lead to security loopholes and vulnerabilities that can be exploited by malware applications and hackers. AI-driven technologies like ChatGPT will increasingly be used on mobile devices, which can pose higher risks for identity fraud and unsecure access to sensitive data.

What to expect from MDM providers?

To give you some context into how AI chatbots are going to become integral for businesses and enterprises alike, AI chatbots have saved businesses around $11 billion in 2022 alone! So far, MDM providers haven’t begun factoring in the enterprise usage of AI tools and chatbots, but for 2023, this will be a key area of focus, since employees are poised to use AI-driven tools to improve productivity, and also automate time-consuming mundane activities. Businesses can expect major providers to begin releasing new security features and capabilities around AI chatbot data.

5th Generation Cellular Internet and WiFi 7

Why will it trend?

Over 33% of technology vendors and enterprises are expected to deploy WiFi 7 by the end of 2023. Faster wireless internet and cellular connectivity (5G) translate to faster transmission of large amounts of data. Each new technology brings with it its fair share of new uses and applications, along with security concerns. Some of the most anticipated applications with 5G and WiFi 7 are better coverage in public spots, the ability to power autonomous cars, mobile AI, and larger/higher quality virtual meetings.

What to expect from MDM providers?

New and faster network connectivity will result in many more use cases for mobility, like powering smart cities and autonomous cars. However, improvements in network connectivity will inadvertently result in loopholes, which can pose security threats, meaning MDM providers will need to improve their security capabilities by offering innovative security features like enabling VPN configurations.

Improved Wearable and Peripherals Management

Why will it trend?

Over 71% of companies still rely on peripherals like printers, and over two-thirds of companies have reported at least one incident of print-related data loss! Similarly, the wearables industry is expected to generate over $150 billion by 2026.

What to expect from MDM providers?

When it comes to wearable and peripheral management, businesses can expect MDM providers to focus on improving efficiency by enabling the management of peripherals, and ensuring that device or sensor data is available for tracking and analytics. So expect wearables and peripherals to continue to become more secure.

Indoor positioning, location and navigation technology

Why will it trend?

Another major technology trend that’s expected to gain traction in 2023 is indoor positioning, location, and navigation systems. Indoor location technology can be used for a variety of purposes, such as wayfinding, tracking assets or personnel, or gathering analytics about foot traffic in a building. The market size of indoor technology was estimated at around $8 billion (in 2021), and is expected to reach a whopping $50 billion by 2030!

What to expect from MDM providers?

One of the features that some MDM providers may offer is indoor location technology, which can be used to track the location of devices within a building or other enclosed space. This can be done using a variety of techniques, such as Wi-Fi triangulation, Bluetooth beacons, UWB, or ultrasonic positioning. In 2023, expect MDM providers to offer this technology as a standalone service or as part of a larger MDM platform.

Better sustainability with improved device lifecycle management

Why will it trend?

Over the past year, countries and businesses across the globe have begun increasingly adhering to the United Nations-led Sustainability Agenda for 2030. As a result, sustainability has already become a top priority for hardware manufacturers, and it will continue to trend in the foreseeable future. Businesses across industries are implementing eco-friendly and sustainable policies that reduce carbon footprint and material waste, but there is much to be done, so this will continue to be a major issue in 2023 and well beyond.

What to expect from MDM providers?

MDM providers have been actively supporting sustainability initiatives for the past few years, and it is expected for most providers to continue to support sustainability initiatives by improving the re-provisioning of older devices, enhancing remote troubleshooting to keep devices in service, and terminating devices that have reached the end of their lifecycle.

The future is mobility, and MDM is its launchpad

Mobility solutions will continue to evolve, and hybrid work models are expected to be reinforced by new features and capabilities around security and flexibility, as well as consistent performance on MDM platforms.

- Onkar Singh, CEO, 42Gears

2023 is expected to be a milestone year in the emergence of innovative mobility solutions, and MDM service providers, like 42Gears , are expected to drive this innovation by providing a platform for secure, flexible, and high performance mobility technologies.

So here’s to 2023, and to the exciting mobility trends that are expected to see widespread adoption across industries!

