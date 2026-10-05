TikTok ‘Demonologist’ Arrested Over Alleged Expose Of Women's Private Data Online

Florida TikTok creator Mark Stephen Asea | Fox News

A Florida TikTok creator who bills himself as a 'demonologist' is back in jail. He is accused of exposing women's private information online and bragging that he could follow their movements through their phones.

Mark Stephen Asea, aged 36, of Port St. Lucie, was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a felony charge of offense against computer users, according to Fox News, which cited sheriff's office records. His bond was set at $35,000. He has not been convicted.

A case that was dropped, then revived

Fox News reported that the arrest reopened a case that had appeared to be over. Asea was first arrested in April on stalking and computer-related allegations, but prosecutors dropped those charges in May, court records show. They reopened the case on September 24 and filed the current charge, which alleges unauthorised access to a computer or electronic device.

From tech support to TikTok

According to Fox News, the police affidavit describes two women who said their private details surfaced in Asea's TikTok posts.

One told police she let him remotely access her computer in October 2025 to fix an application. Months later, she said, he claimed he had effectively planted a virus on the machine while she was out of the room, giving him a view of her information. She told investigators she never authorised that access.

A photo from a private Telegram conversation on her phone then allegedly appeared in one of his videos. Asea claimed in a comment that the image came from WhatsApp, the affidavit states, but the woman gave police a screenshot showing it in her Telegram chat.

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"Let's talk about your actual password"

In a second video that a detective reviewed, Asea allegedly listed details about another woman's devices and said he knew what she had recently bought online. Fox News reported that, per a transcript in the affidavit, he said, "Let's talk about your actual password."

That woman told police the password had only been shared inside a closed TikTok group chat. She said Asea was not a member, though she suspected he might have joined under a fake account. She also said she did not know how he could have obtained her phone identification number or banking details.

More than 100 videos

Investigators said Asea posted over 100 TikTok videos mentioning one of the women, sometimes as many as six in a single day. He also allegedly obtained a website and used it to post a photo of her getting a tattoo.

Police documented comments in which he appeared to boast about locating her through her phone. Fox News quoted the affidavit as showing him saying he had done it "thanks to the GPS within her phone."

Asea's current TikTok bio lists titles including "Demonologist," "Clairsentient," "Empath," "Grey Hat Hacker" and "Woodsman." An account bio cited in the April affidavit described him as a "former satanist" and a "cybersecurity engineer."

He also faced a separate civil stalking protection case this summer. A woman won a temporary injunction in July, but a judge dissolved it and dismissed the case on Sept. 8, according to Fox News.