Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar Launches Innovative QR Code-Based ‘Goseva’ Initiative Ahead Of Diwali | X - SanjayKelkar_

Thane, November 05, 2026: Breaking away from conventional festive customs of exchanging greeting cards, sweets, and gifts, BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar has introduced a unique initiative blending Diwali celebrations with cow service (Goseva) in Thane. Amidst growing concerns over drought-like conditions and insufficient rainfall affecting water and fodder availability across various parts of the state, this campaign offers a timely and meaningful way to support cattle welfare.

Bridging Tradition And Technology

While cow service holds a revered place in Indian tradition and culture, hectic modern lifestyles often prevent citizens from physically visiting shelters. To address this, the initiative leverages technology to make Goseva both accessible and transparent.

गोवत्स द्वादशी अर्थात वसुबारसच्या सर्वांना मनःपूर्वक शुभेच्छा! भारतीय संस्कृतीत गायीला केवळ पशू नव्हे, तर मातेचे स्थान दिले आहे. वसुबारसच्या दिवशी गायीची आणि वासराची पूजा करून कृतज्ञता व्यक्त करण्याची आपली परंपरा आहे.गोमातेच्या सेवेतून समृद्धी, सुख आणि समाधान लाभते, अशी आपली श्रद्धा आहे. आपल्या संस्कृतीतील ही परंपरा पुढील पिढीपर्यंत जपली जावी, हीच अपेक्षा.या मंगलमय सणानिमित्त सर्वांच्या घरात सुख, शांती, आरोग्य आणि समृद्धी नांदो, हीच गोमाताचरणी प्रार्थना!आपणा सर्वांना वसुबारसच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!#vasubaras #diwali #thane #sanjaykelkar — Sanjay Kelkar (@SanjayKelkar_) November 5, 2026

Under this campaign, individuals receiving festive greeting cards from MLA Sanjay Kelkar and his family contribute 11 kilograms of fodder (charah) for cows. To streamline the process, prepaid Goseva gift cards embedded with unique QR codes have been created.

Transparent And Accountable Fodder Distribution

The mechanism is designed for complete transparency:

Scanning & Dedication: Citizens can scan the QR code on their greeting card to dedicate their Goseva contribution.

Fresh Fodder Delivery: Fresh and nutritious fodder is subsequently delivered directly to registered cow shelters (goshalas) caring for cattle in need.

Proof of Delivery: Beneficiaries receive confirmation updates via WhatsApp, complete with details of the partner goshala, photographs of the fodder delivery, and precise location coordinates. Participants can also share these updates within their community or organisational WhatsApp groups.

Broad Institutional Support

The initiative has garnered official backing from the Maharashtra Goseva Ayog (Maharashtra Cow Service Commission) under the Government of Maharashtra. Furthermore, festive greeting cards detailing the initiative have been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

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By combining festive joy with social responsibility and animal welfare, this initiative offers citizens a transparent, tech-enabled platform to contribute meaningfully to cattle care during the festive season.

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