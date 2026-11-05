Mumbai Weather Update: City Braces For 36°C Heat Ahead Of Diwali; AQI Remains Poor

Mumbai Weather Update | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to dry weather and mild winds on Thursday, with temperatures climbing again after a brief dip over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies, with the maximum temperature expected to touch 36°C.

The minimum temperature stood at 28°C on Thursday morning, while the daytime maximum is likely to remain around 36°C. The IMD has indicated that temperatures could hover between 35°C and 36°C over the next five to six days, keeping the city warm through the Diwali festivities.

Winter-like Conditions Yet To Come

Mumbai has continued to experience hot and humid conditions over the past few weeks, with little sign of an immediate transition to winter-like weather. Although daytime temperatures had eased briefly, the latest readings suggest that the relief may be short-lived.

IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh said a more noticeable decline in temperatures, bringing a winter-like feel to the city, is expected only from December.

Mumbai AQI Remains Poor

Mumbai AQI Today | AQI,in

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 154 on Thursday morning, indicating deteriorating air quality. The reading falls in the poor category under the classification of AQI.in, indicating that air pollution remains a concern despite the recent rainfall.

According to the AQI scale of AQI.in, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘Good’, while levels of 51–100 fall under the ‘Satisfactory’ or ‘Moderate’ category, depending on the classification system. AQI readings between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘Poor’, 201–300 as ‘Very Poor’, and levels above 300 as ‘Severe’.

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