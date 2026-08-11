Telangana Cyber Bureau Busts Delhi Call Centre Racket; 21 Women Held for Targeting Victims With Fake Loan Offers | AI - Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has busted a sophisticated cybercrime network operating through fraudulent call centres in Delhi.

As part of the operation, TGCSB officials conducted coordinated raids at three cybercrime call centres, resulting in the apprehension of 21 Telugu-speaking women telecallers and one male bank account holder involved in the fraudulent activities.

TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said on Monday that the investigation also led to the identification of three key organisers, who owned and operated the call centres and are currently absconding.

The three call centres were operating from Shiva Market, Delhi, under separate teams headed by Lalith Singh, Kuldeep Singh, and Anil, all of whom are currently absconding. The arrested accused included team leaders, telecalers and a bank account holder.

The call centre network had been operational for approximately one and a half years. Using the fact that they were young women aged between 25 and 40 years and fluent in Telugu, the fraudsters used them to gain the confidence of victims, target unsuspecting people across Telangana, impersonate representatives of Bajaj Finance, and offer attractive loan approvals to carry out the fraud.

During the operation, the TGCSB seized 23 mobile phones and two bank passbooks. Initially, links to 22 cybercrime cases across Telangana have been established, while further investigation is still in progress.

According to the TGCSB director, the investigation revealed that the three organisers had established a well-structured cyber fraud network by recruiting Telugu-speaking women residing in Delhi as telecallers. Many of the recruited telecallers were from Korutla in Jagtial district, Saidabad and Borabanda in Hyderabad, and Mahabubnagar district.

The fraudsters followed a scripted process and induced victims to make payments under various false pretexts, including loan processing fees, verification charges, documentation fees, insurance premiums and other fabricated charges. After receiving the money, the accused either stopped communicating with the victims or continued demanding additional payments by making false promises regarding loan approval.

The investigation further revealed that when victims questioned the transactions or sought refunds, the accused resorted to intimidation and blackmail. They threatened victims with legal action, reputational damage and misuse of their personal information and identity documents, with the intention of discouraging them from approaching the police or reporting the fraud.

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