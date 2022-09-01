Technological updates and concept video takes a new leap with Vaibhav Jain's TechDroider

Vaibhav Jain |

Born on 12th March 1996, Vaibhav Jain, professionally known as TechDroider, is a famous Indian YouTuber. He is a blogger who shares amazing insights, information and knowledge about the latest technological updates.

With the emerging advancements in the technological and gadget sections, people are more engaged in knowing the latest news and trending topics. With this, Vaibhav gains excellent responses from his audience as he provides information about the latest technology via Smartphone Reviews, Concept videos and content.

TechDroider has emerged as a well-known YouTube channel with 500k Subscribers and more than 195M of total views. His YouTube and Telegram profiles are verified, proving the brand's authenticity.

His Twitter https://twitter.com/vvaiibhav Facebook, https://facebook.com/Vaiibhavjaiin, and Instagram instagram.com/techdroider handles are yet to be verified. But with the tremendous growth structure and progress, that is not too far away.

With the increasing popularity in the market, Vaibhav's content has been quoted and picked up by several famous media outlets worldwide. Platforms like Forbes, TheVerge and CNET have quoted his content in their articles.

To know a bit more about how he started his journey and became the TechDroider https://www.youtube.com/user/techdroiders. He studied Multimedia and web technology in 11th grade, and during that period, he discovered his talent. Hence, in his 12th grade, he launched the TechDroider website, and it was successfully approved by Google news.

He started his YouTube journey post along with his studies. After completing a Bachelor of Computer Applications from St. Xavier's college in 2018, he became more regular and active with his YouTube channel. Daily uploading and creating content, posting conceptual content and product reviews as much as possible.

By the start of 2019, TechDroider reached 100K subscribers on YouTube. Marking this as a big achievement for the brand. Vaibhav has always aimed at providing adequate information about the latest gadgets, technologies, inventions, product reviews, how-to guide videos and much more to his beloved audience.

Not only a daily dose of content, but also he ensures that his audience remains intact and engaged with his content. TechDroider is a platform that provides all the relevant information in the easiest ways possible, making viewers want more.