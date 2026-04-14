TCS Nashik Scandal: Operations Head Gets Extended Police Custody in Sexual Harassment Case

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The Operations Head of TCS's Nashik office has been granted an additional two days of police custody in connection with a sexual harassment case, Assistant Public Prosecutor Kiran Bendbhar announced on Tuesday.

TCS Nashik Scandal: Court extends remand until April 15

The accused, who had already been in three-day police custody following the previous hearing, was produced before the court on Tuesday. Citing progress in the ongoing investigation, the court has extended her custody until April 15, 2026.

"This is a grave matter involving allegations of sexual harassment and mental harassment of a female victim, as well as inappropriate conduct allegedly committed by the accused within the workplace," Bendbhar told reporters outside the court.

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POSH Committee member accused of supporting harasser

In a serious breach of workplace safety protocols, the Operations Head allegedly failed to address the victim's complaint despite being a member of the company's POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Committee. According to the prosecution, instead of taking cognisance of the complaint, she extended support to the accused harasser.

"Despite being a member of the POSH Committee, the Operations Head failed to take cognisance of the victim's complaint and instead extended support to the accused," Bendbhar stated.

Nine offences registered, SIT formed

The case has expanded significantly, with nine separate offences now registered in connection with the matter. Recognizing the gravity and complexity of the allegations, authorities have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough probe into the workplace harassment scandal.

The investigation is examining both the original harassment allegations and the alleged cover-up by senior management, including the failure of the POSH Committee to perform its mandated duties.