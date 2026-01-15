 Taiwan Issues Arrest Warrant for OnePlus CEO Pete Lau Over Alleged Illegal Hiring
Taiwanese prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, accusing the firm of illegally recruiting over 70 engineers in Taiwan since 2014. Authorities allege the hiring violated cross-strait laws restricting Chinese companies. OnePlus said its business operations remain unaffected, while Lau has not commented, according to Bloomberg.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau |

Taiwanese prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for Pete Lau, the CEO and co-founder of OnePlus, amid accusations of illegally recruiting engineers from the island. The move is the latest in Taipei's intensified campaign to curb the outflow of technology talent and intellectual property to mainland China.

Allegations of Unauthorised Recruitment Since 2014

According to the Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office, OnePlus is accused of illegally recruiting more than 70 engineers in Taiwan since 2014 without obtaining the required government approval.

Prosecutors allege that Pete Lau, who also serves as chief product officer at Oppo (OnePlus's parent/sister brand), was involved in these activities, which violated the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.

article-image

This law restricts Chinese companies from conducting business operations or hiring locally in Taiwan without explicit permission, primarily to safeguard national security, particularly in high-tech sectors.

Two Taiwanese citizens who reportedly assisted Lau have also been indicted in connection with the case.

Shell Company Setup and R&D Operations

Reports indicate that OnePlus allegedly established a shell company in Hong Kong before opening an unauthorised branch in Taiwan around 2015. This branch is said to have focused on research and development, software application, verification, and testing for OnePlus mobile phones.

Such operations are viewed as attempts to tap into Taiwan's skilled tech workforce without adhering to cross-strait regulations.

Broader Crackdown on Chinese Tech Firms

The case against Pete Lau reflects a heightened push under President Lai Ching-te's administration since 2024 to prevent talent poaching by Chinese entities.

Taiwan has previously targeted other firms, including issuing a warrant for the chair of Luxshare Precision Industry Co. in a similar matter, and conducting raids on multiple Chinese companies suspected of similar practices.

Company Response and Current Status

OnePlus has stated that its **business operations continue as normal** and remain unaffected by the developments.

Pete Lau has not responded to requests for comment, as noted in Bloomberg's reporting.

The arrest warrant remains active, though no immediate details on enforcement or Lau's whereabouts have been disclosed.

This development highlights ongoing tensions in cross-strait relations and the strategic importance of protecting Taiwan's technological edge.

