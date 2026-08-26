SRV Hospitals Launches Robotic-Assisted Joint Replacement Centre In Chembur | File Pic

Mumbai: For patients living with severe knee pain, the problem often goes beyond the joint itself. Difficulty climbing stairs, walking long distances, or going to work can gradually lead to dependence on others and loss of confidence. With Mumbai’s ageing population, sedentary lifestyle and rising obesity adding to the burden of joint problems, advanced treatment options are increasingly being explored to help patients regain mobility.

Against this backdrop, SRV Hospitals, Chembur, has launched its Advanced Robotic-Assisted Joint Replacement Centre of Excellence with the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution. The centre was inaugurated in the presence of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly member Mangesh Kudalkar, along with medical professionals, civic representatives and community leaders.

Robotic joint replacement centre launched

Kudalkar said the facility was a step towards providing more personalised orthopaedic care to patients in Mumbai. He also emphasised that recovery should not end with surgery and that physiotherapy and rehabilitation are crucial for helping patients regain movement and independence.

The new robotic system provides surgeons with real-time information during knee replacement and supports personalised surgical planning based on a patient’s individual anatomy. The CT-free technology eliminates the need for an additional pre-operative CT scan for surgical planning. The technology assists surgeons during the procedure, while clinical judgement remains central to deciding whether robotic-assisted surgery is appropriate.

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Focus on mobility restoration

Dr Abhay Vispute, Founder-Director, SRV Hospitals, said robotics offered greater personalisation and precision, but the ultimate objective was to help patients walk better, move confidently and return to independent living.

The centre has been integrated into SRV’s Mobility Restoration Programme, which includes preventive and conservative care, specialist evaluation, surgery when clinically indicated, structured rehabilitation and follow-up. A multidisciplinary team of orthopaedic surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses, physiotherapists and rehabilitation professionals will support patients throughout their recovery.

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Rising burden of osteoarthritis

Maharashtra had an estimated 6.37 million osteoarthritis cases in 2019, among the highest state burdens in the country. Age, excess weight, reduced physical activity and previous joint injuries are among the recognised risk factors for osteoarthritis, with the knee being one of the most commonly affected joints.

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