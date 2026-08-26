Palghar Revenue Assistant Snehal Sawant Dies After 2 Months Of Treatment Following Alleged Sickle Attack

Revenue assistant Snehal Sawant died in a Pune hospital more than two months after she was allegedly attacked in Palghar | AI Generated File Image

Palghar, August 26, 2026: Snehal Sawant, a revenue assistant working at the Palghar District Collectorate, succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune, more than two months after she was brutally attacked with a sickle in Palghar city.

Sawant was allegedly attacked by her boyfriend, Amol Mule, on June 12 near the Gold Cinema area in Palghar. The incident took place at around 6.30 pm, when Sawant was on her way to her residence at Mudra Apartment.

Attack And Arrest

According to the police, Mule allegedly attacked her with a sickle, striking her multiple times on the neck and waist. He subsequently fled the spot. After a search lasting two to three days, the Local Crime Branch and Palghar Police apprehended Mule from the Varkhunti area.

A case was registered at the Palghar Police Station in connection with the attack. The assault was suspected to have stemmed from a relationship-related dispute.

Sawant Dies During Treatment

Sawant, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, was initially admitted to a private hospital in Boisar. As her condition remained critical, she was later shifted to Pune for advanced treatment.

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Despite undergoing treatment for more than two months and battling for her life, Sawant died at the Pune hospital on Wednesday.

Mule, who was allegedly involved in the attack, was working at the Bombay High Court. The investigation into the case is being conducted by the Palghar Police.

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