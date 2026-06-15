'Space Technology Is One Of India's Strengths': Global Diplomats Laud India's Achievements At ISC 2026 | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Space technology is one of India's key strengths and has emerged as a major area of global interest, representatives from the international diplomatic community said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of at the India Space Congress (ISC) 2026 here, Dr Mumin Chen, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India, praised India's achievements in the space domain and highlighted the country's growing influence in advanced technologies.

“I represent Taiwan's representative office in India. Today I have the honour and pleasure to come to attend the India Space Conference of 2026,” he said.

“As a member of the diplomatic community in India, I think this is really fascinating because space technology is one of the strengths of India," Chen added.

For people from outside, it's a rare opportunity for us to really see what India has achieved in India's potential and India's interest in collaborating with other countries,” he noted.

The event also witnessed participation from Thailand's Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).

Phee Choosri, Deputy Executive Director of GISTDA, underlined the long-standing ties between India and Thailand and said the conference offered an opportunity to strengthen cooperation in the space and geophysical sectors.

“We are responsible for space activity in Thailand and also about geophysics in Thailand. For this conference, so we have learned that we have long relationship with India for a long time," Choosri explained.

Policymakers, diplomats and industry leaders from several countries gathered for the India Space Congress (ISC) 2026 from June 15 to June 17 to discuss on the future of India's space sector.

The India Space Congress (ISC), organised by the Space Industry Association–India (SIA-India), serves as a premier platform bringing together government leaders, space agencies, industry executives, startups, investors, researchers and academia to shape the future of the global space ecosystem.

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