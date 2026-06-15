'India Must Focus On Building Entire Technology Stack, Not Just AI Models': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Warns Sovereign Tech Gap Goes Far Deeper Than AI

Zoho founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu | IANS Image

Responding to Nadella's heavy-duty post championing AI ecosystems, Zoho's founder Sridhar Vembu says India must urgently build the entire tech pyramid beneath AI, not just its visible tip.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella argued that the long-term success of the AI economy will depend less on individual frontier models and more on the ecosystems organisations build around them, urging every company to own a 'learning loop' that compounds both human and AI capabilities over time. The post landed in India at a charged moment.

Vembu's wake-up call

Just days earlier, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu had sounded a sharper alarm. After Anthropic blocked access to its latest AI models for users outside the US on national security grounds, Vembu declared 'globalisation is dead' and warned that Bharat must urgently find her own path forward. Calling the episode a 'big' geopolitical signal, he wrote, "Technology is the ultimate weapon. National sovereignty, national security, all of it is now about technology."

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AI is only the tip of the pyramid

But Vembu's argument goes further than AI alone. In a response to the broader debate sparked by Nadella's post, he argued that India's dependency runs far deeper than large language models. AI, he contended, sits atop a vast pyramid of enabling technologies, semiconductors, precision manufacturing components, industrial software, specialised hardware, most of which India neither builds nor hears much about.

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"Japanese firms we don't hear about have critical technologies that AI data centres need," he noted, pointing to Japan's quiet dominance across multiple layers of the global tech stack. "Most of those capabilities are not very expensive to acquire, they require time and talent, and far smaller amounts of money than AI itself."

A call for a broad national effort

Rather than a narrow AI push, Vembu advocates a sweeping national programme targeting every layer of the technology pyramid, from foundational components to frontier models. He proposed annual government evaluations of capabilities across 100 critical technology sectors, published as public leaderboards, to track progress and create accountability.

He expressed confidence that India has the talent to build globally competitive technologies but stressed that both the private sector and the government must prioritise R&D. "We must do AI R&D," he said, "but we must not lose sight of the pyramid."