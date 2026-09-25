Six In 10 Indian Nonprofits Use GenAI Daily, Yet Only 1 In 500 Reaches Advanced Digital Maturity: Report

A survey of 500 Indian nonprofits has found that six in 10 organisations use generative AI tools every day, even as the sector’s average digital maturity score remains stuck at 4.4 out of 10. Just one of the 500 groups studied has reached the advanced stages of digital maturity.

The State of Nonprofits Digitisation Report 2026, released by Digital for Nonprofits, examined organisations across 10 sectors against 20 parameters. It shows rapid uptake of generative AI alongside persistent gaps in the digital foundations needed to use the technology effectively.

High GenAI adoption, limited oversight

Eighty-five percent of nonprofits report using multiple generative AI tools. Six in 10 use them daily. Yet only 25 percent have assessed the impact of these tools or introduced safeguards to protect sensitive data. The gap between everyday use and basic risk management is one of the report’s clearest findings.

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Core digital gaps persist

Despite the AI surge, foundational capabilities lag. Only about 75 of the 500 nonprofits use Google Ad Grants, leaving roughly $5 million in monthly free advertising credit unclaimed. Analytics tools are active at just a quarter of organisations. While most maintain websites and are present on Instagram (89.6 percent) and LinkedIn (81.6 percent), only around one in 10 have implemented tracking pixels.

Language access remains limited

Only 10.4 percent of nonprofit websites offer language translation, even though the majority of beneficiaries communicate in regional languages rather than English. For many users, digital content, including AI-generated material, remains inaccessible.

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Sector differences stand out

Environment nonprofits lead on digital maturity scores, while sports organisations rank lowest. Within sectors, contrasts are sharp: only 30 percent of arts and culture groups can accept online donations, compared with a national average of 67.8 percent. All 50 policy and advocacy organisations maintain active blogs, yet just 40 percent offer a functional donation pathway.