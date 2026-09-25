Google To Send TPUs Into Space Next Week On A SpaceX Falcon 9 To Test If AI Data Centres Can Be Built Outside Earth

Google To Send TPUs In Space Next Week On A SpaceX Falcon 9 To Test If AI Data Centres Can Be Built Outside Earth Or Not | X/ DogeDesigner

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed that a prototype satellite carrying the company's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) will hitch a ride into orbit aboard SpaceX's upcoming Transporter-18 rideshare mission, marking the first real-world test of Project Suncatcher - Google's moonshot bet on space-based AI data centres.

Sundar Pichai makes it official

"Can our TPUs survive and operate in space? Well, we're going to find out," Pichai wrote on X, confirming that the satellite, built in partnership with Earth-imaging company Planet, will fly on Transporter-18, SpaceX's dedicated smallsat rideshare mission to sun-synchronous orbit. "One small step for TPUs," he added, echoing the moon-landing line. Transporter-18 is currently targeting an October 1 liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base aboard a Falcon 9, according to launch trackers.

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What Project Suncatcher is actually testing

Announced by Google last November, Project Suncatcher explores whether fleets of solar-powered satellites carrying TPUs, linked by free-space optical communication, could one day scale machine-learning compute in orbit. The pitch: a dawn-dusk sun-synchronous orbit keeps solar panels in near-constant sunlight, generating far more power than the same panels would on the ground, while removing the need for bulky batteries. Google has already radiation-tested its Trillium-generation TPUs in a particle accelerator to simulate low-Earth-orbit conditions, and says the chips survived without permanent damage - though it has flagged thermal management and long-term on-orbit reliability as unresolved challenges. This flight is meant to be the first of at least two prototype launches originally slated for 'early 2027'.

Musk's prediction looms large

The launch also revives comparisons to Elon Musk's own space-data-centre ambitions. Musk has repeatedly predicted that orbit will become the cheapest place to run AI within the next few years, arguing that space-based solar panels are several times more efficient than terrestrial ones and require no batteries. "My prediction is that it will be by far the cheapest place to put AI. It will be space in 36 months or less," Musk said earlier this year, tying the ambition to SpaceX's merger with his AI venture, xAI, and its plan to eventually deploy up to a million satellites for orbital compute.

Google isn't the first one to test this

Google's test flight follows Nvidia-backed startup Starcloud, which launched the first datacentre-class GPU, an Nvidia H100, into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 in November 2025. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has also floated the idea of gigawatt-scale orbital data centres. Whether any of these ventures can clear the practical hurdles, inter-satellite bandwidth, radiation resilience, and eye-watering launch costs remains to be seen, but Google's upcoming test is the clearest sign yet that Big Tech is treating space-based AI infrastructure as more than a thought experiment.