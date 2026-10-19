iPhone Duo | Should You Buy A Foldable Phone In 2026? An Honest Guide For Indian Buyers

Apple has entered the foldable market. The iPhone Duo has gone on sale in India starting at Rs. 2,99,900. Apple rarely moves first and doesn't chase categories it can't shape, so its arrival suggests it sees real demand. Foldables are still only about 2 percent of global smartphone shipments, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, though he expects them to become the majority of phone sales within a decade.

A big company entering a category doesn't tell you whether it suits you. My view is that foldables are exciting, but they are not for everyone.

Who should buy a foldable smartphone?

A foldable makes sense if you read long documents, switch between apps, watch video on the go or want a small tablet in your pocket. It's a poor choice if you mostly call, message, scroll and take photos, because a Rs. 40,000 slab phone does all that well. Foldables also ask more of you, when it comes to after-purchase care. This includes handling, a case, and a tolerance for a crease and a thicker body to name just a few things.

How much EMI is too much EMI

While there is no such standard rule for phone EMI capping, the general guidance in India is that total EMIs across all loans should stay within about 40 percent of net monthly income, a ceiling Paytm and Fello describe and one that lenders measure as FOIR (Bajaj Finserv puts lender limits at 40 to 55 percent). A phone should take a small share of that.

My personal rule of thumb is a phone EMI of no more than 10 percent of your monthly take-home pay, and ideally 5 percent.

Apple's India store lists the 256GB iPhone Duo from Rs. 26,574 a month with cashback and EMI. At 10 percent of pay, you would need to take home about Rs. 2.66 lakh a month. Even at the 40 percent ceiling for all EMIs combined, you'd need around Rs. 66,000 a month with no other loans. If a foldable's EMI pushes you past that, it's the wrong phone for now.

What else to check before you buy

1. Dust and water resistance: Foldables often need better protection against water than dust. The Vivo X Fold 6 is rated IP58 and IP59, while the Redmi Note 17 Pro carries IP66 and IP68 plus IP69 and IP69K.

2. Repair costs: The inner screen is the most expensive part. Ensure that you buy warranty and coverage plans.

3. First-generation risk: The iPhone Duo is Apple's first foldable. It reportedly has no Face ID as well. The general rule is that wait for the company to launch two to three variants in the same form, before buying.

4. App and software support: Check how many of your apps use the big screen well. While Apple will have worked extensively on it before launch, it is still good to do your research. Android is fairly well placed for foldables, given that Samsung and other Android smartphone players have been in the game for a while now.

5. The crease and handling: Hold one in a store before buying. Do not buy foldable phones online.

6. Resale value: Foldables lose value faster than slab phones, and a damaged inner screen kills resale.

The Warranty Question

For the iPhone Duo, I'd treat protection as part of the price. AppleCare+ costs Rs. 51,900. That is about 17 percent of the base phone's price. It brings the 256GB model to Rs. 3,51,800.

Apple's published repair rates explain why. Replacing the inner foldable display costs Rs. 1,49,900 without AppleCare+, almost half the phone's price, and Rs. 8,900 with it. The outer display is Rs. 42,900 and the protective layer over the foldable screen is Rs. 5,900. For other damage, repair rates go up to Rs. 2,24,900. If you buy any foldable, buy cover along with it.

Cheaper foldable smartphones in the market

The cheapest options in India are flips, not book-style foldables. The Motorola Razr 60 is priced at about Rs. 49,999, the recently launched Ai+ Nova Flip 5G is priced at about Rs. 49,999, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is priced at about Rs. 99,999, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is priced at about Rs. 1,14,999, and the Motorola Razr Fold is priced at about Rs. 1,49,999.

For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold8 is listed around Rs. 1.75 lakh and the Vivo X Fold 6 at Rs. 2,19,999.

So who should buy a foldable? The verdict

Buy one if you'll use the big screen daily, your EMI stays inside my 10 percent rule, and you can afford protection. If not, buy a flip, or wait for the second generation. The foldable will still be there, and cheaper, when you're ready.