Samsung to Launch First Smart Glasses Next Year, Aiming to Rival Meta’s AI Glasses

Samsung Electronics is set to enter the smart glasses market with its first display-less smart glasses, targeting a release by the end of 2026, according to a report by a Korean media house. The South Korean tech giant is positioning these glasses as a next-generation AI device, designed to compete with offerings from Meta and Apple, and to potentially succeed smartphones as a ubiquitous personal device.

The upcoming smart glasses, developed under Samsung’s own brand, will feature cameras, microphones, and speakers, similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Unlike augmented reality (AR) glasses, which incorporate displays like micro liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) to project environmental information or media, Samsung’s initial offering will forego a display. This design choice is expected to keep costs down, with Meta's comparable display-less glasses starting at $299, making them a potential catalyst for mainstream adoption.

Samsung’s smart glasses are distinct from its collaborative AR glasses project with Google, which is expected to carry Google's branding and include a display. By developing its own lineup, Samsung aims to establish a foothold in the rapidly growing smart glasses market, projected to reach $1.6 trillion by 2032, up from $253.5 billion in 2025, according to Fortune Business Insights. The company sees smart glasses as a natural evolution from smartphones, offering seamless integration with its Galaxy ecosystem, including phones, watches, and rings, and leveraging AI to enhance user interaction through real-time environmental awareness.

The decision to develop proprietary software for these glasses, rather than relying on Google’s Android platform, suggests Samsung is preparing for future competition with Google, mirroring the dynamics in the smartphone and smartwatch markets. Industry experts note that Samsung’s established ecosystem provides a competitive edge, enabling high compatibility and a cohesive user experience.

Other tech giants are also eyeing the smart glasses market. Apple is reportedly developing its own display-less smart glasses for a potential 2026 launch, while Meta is advancing its Orion AR glasses with a display and collaborating with brands like Prada, Oakley, and Ray-Ban. Xiaomi recently introduced its AI Glasses, priced at approximately $350, signaling intensifying competition in this space.