 Samsung Names New Co-CEO And CTO In Major Leadership Reshuffle To Strengthen Core Businesses
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechSamsung Names New Co-CEO And CTO In Major Leadership Reshuffle To Strengthen Core Businesses

Samsung Names New Co-CEO And CTO In Major Leadership Reshuffle To Strengthen Core Businesses

Samsung Electronics said the co-CEO system will help the company bolster competitiveness of its key businesses and address uncertainties, while securing its leadership in future technologies. The company also promoted Vice President Yoon Jang-hyun, CEO of Samsung Ventures Investment Corp., as the new CTO and president of the DX division.

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics on Friday announced a leadership reshuffle, naming a new co-chief executive officer (CEO) and a chief technology officer (CTO) amid the company's efforts to address external business uncertainties. | IANS

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics on Friday announced a leadership reshuffle, naming a new co-chief executive officer (CEO) and a chief technology officer (CTO) amid the company's efforts to address external business uncertainties.

Under the reshuffle, President Roh Tae-moon, who has been serving as acting head of Samsung Electronics' Device Experience (DX) division, which oversees mobile, TV and home appliance businesses, will become the official leader of the division while serving as a co-CEO of the company.

Roh will serve in the co-CEO position alongside Vice Chairman and CEO Jun Young-hyun, who leads the Device Solutions division that oversees the semiconductor business, reports Yonhap news agency.

"President Roh will continue to oversee the company's mobile business as head of mobile experience business, while Vice Chairman Jun will remain as head of the memory business," the company said in a release.

FPJ Shorts
Foreign & Domestic Investors To Make $7 Billion Institutional Investments In The Indian Real Estate Sector
Foreign & Domestic Investors To Make $7 Billion Institutional Investments In The Indian Real Estate Sector
Samsung Names New Co-CEO And CTO In Major Leadership Reshuffle To Strengthen Core Businesses
Samsung Names New Co-CEO And CTO In Major Leadership Reshuffle To Strengthen Core Businesses
Mastiii 4 Review: Not Vulgar Or Cheap, Just A Bland & Boring Film With No Laughter At All
Mastiii 4 Review: Not Vulgar Or Cheap, Just A Bland & Boring Film With No Laughter At All
AUS vs ENG 1st Test: Jake Weatherald Gets Knocked Off His Feet By Jofra Archer With Brutal Delivery; Video
AUS vs ENG 1st Test: Jake Weatherald Gets Knocked Off His Feet By Jofra Archer With Brutal Delivery; Video
Read Also
Google Introduces Nano Banana Pro With Image Editing Tools, Several Aspect Ratios Support: Here's...
article-image

Samsung Electronics said the co-CEO system will help the company bolster competitiveness of its key businesses and address uncertainties, while securing its leadership in future technologies.

The company also promoted Vice President Yoon Jang-hyun, CEO of Samsung Ventures Investment Corp., as the new CTO and president of the DX division.

Park Hong-kun, a professor at Harvard University, was named head of the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology, the company added.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics has topped the list of corporate donations made over the first nine months of 2025, although the volume of its donations declined from a year earlier, a report showed.

Read Also
'Social Media Platforms Must Start Taking Responsibility Of What They Are Publishing': IT Minister...
article-image

The South Korean tech giant donated 110.4 billion won (US$75.5 million) over the January-September period, down 22 percent from the previous year, according to data released by industry tracker CEO Score.

The state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) followed next with 109.2 billion won in donations, and Hyundai Motor Co. provided 106.9 billion won over the period.

SK hynix recorded 59 billion won in charitable spending, marking a 44 percent increase from the previous year on the back of its record-breaking earnings in the third quarter.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Samsung Names New Co-CEO And CTO In Major Leadership Reshuffle To Strengthen Core Businesses

Samsung Names New Co-CEO And CTO In Major Leadership Reshuffle To Strengthen Core Businesses

Google Introduces Nano Banana Pro With Image Editing Tools, Several Aspect Ratios Support: Here's...

Google Introduces Nano Banana Pro With Image Editing Tools, Several Aspect Ratios Support: Here's...

'Social Media Platforms Must Start Taking Responsibility Of What They Are Publishing': IT Minister...

'Social Media Platforms Must Start Taking Responsibility Of What They Are Publishing': IT Minister...

Apple India Hits Record $9 Billion Sales In FY25 As One In Five iPhones Globally Is Now Made In...

Apple India Hits Record $9 Billion Sales In FY25 As One In Five iPhones Globally Is Now Made In...

ChatGPT Group Chat Feature Now Rolling Out To Users In India: How To Enable & Use

ChatGPT Group Chat Feature Now Rolling Out To Users In India: How To Enable & Use