Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 To Be Held On July 22; Three Foldables Rumoured: What To Expect

Samsung will host its summer Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London, with the company confirming the date through an official invitation themed 'A New Shape Unfolds'. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung's YouTube channel beginning at 2 pm BST, 9 am EDT and 3 pm CEST, which translates to 6:30 pm IST for viewers in India.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Three foldables expected at the event

While Samsung has confirmed the event itself, the company has not officially detailed the devices. According to multiple leaks, the Unpacked event is expected to introduce three foldable phones for the first time, marking Samsung's biggest single-day foldable launch in years.

Reports point to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra as the traditional tall, book-style successor to the Fold series, alongside an all-new Galaxy Z Fold 8, a shorter, wider 'passport'-style device, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 clamshell. The new wide Fold variant is rumoured to feature a 5.5-inch outer display at a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 7.6-inch inner display at a squarer 4:3 ratio, a shape that behaves more like a small tablet when opened, measuring about 9.7mm folded and 4.5mm unfolded and weighing roughly 200 grams.

Leaks also suggest the event will not be limited to foldables. Two new smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2, are expected, likely running on Snapdragon Wear Elite chips, alongside a proper reveal of Galaxy Glasses, Samsung's answer to Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses. Some reports have speculated that the Z Flip 8 could be Samsung's last flip-style device, though the company has not confirmed any such plans.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: India pricing leaks

Samsung has already opened pre-reservations for the upcoming foldables, allowing customers to pay a refundable amount of Rs. 999 to unlock benefits worth Rs. 2,799 on purchase, ahead of the official pricing reveal at Unpacked. While Samsung has not disclosed official India prices, leaks and industry expectations point to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 starting around Rs. 1,74,999 to Rs. 1,79,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB variant, with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra expected to start somewhere between Rs. 1,89,999 and Rs. 1,99,990. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is rumoured to be priced in the range of Rs. 1,14,999 to Rs. 1,19,999 for its base variant.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Global memory shortage pushing prices up

Reports have also flagged that a global memory chip shortage is pushing device prices higher across the industry this year. The price increase reflects the most significant mobile DRAM pricing cycle in the industry's recorded history, driven by an 89 percent quarter-over-quarter surge in LPDDR5X memory prices in Q2 2026, as chipmakers reallocate wafer capacity toward high-bandwidth memory for AI accelerators, with no meaningful relief expected before late 2027. This has fuelled speculation that some of Samsung's foldables, particularly the top-end Fold Ultra, could see a price increase over their predecessors in global markets.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Racing Apple to define the foldable market

The timing of Samsung's biggest foldable launch in years is widely seen as an attempt to cement its lead in the category before Apple enters the space. Apple's first foldable iPhone is on track to debut in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, according to Bloomberg. Leaks and supply-chain reports point to a book-style design and a price tag starting north of 2,000 dollars, positioning it well above Samsung's most expensive foldable. Industry watchers note that Samsung's decision to introduce a new, wider 'passport-shaped Fold variant appears designed to give it a head start in the exact form factor Apple is expected to target with its debut foldable, allowing Samsung to define consumer expectations for book-style foldables before its biggest rival even enters the category.

Following the Unpacked event, Samsung's foldables are typically made available in India within two to four weeks, with pre-orders opening shortly after the global announcement. Official specifications, colour options and confirmed India pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Flip 8 will be revealed during the livestream on July 22.