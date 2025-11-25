Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped To Pack Larger Battery Than Predecessor

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked renders | Android Headlines

Samsung is now working on releasing its next-gen flagship Galaxy S26 series, and the latest leak is about the most premium model of the series - the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. A new leak from China claims that the battery size of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be at 5,200mAh, a tad bit more than the predecessor.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a 5,000mAh battery. Some of the previous Ultra models have also stuck to the 5,000mAh battery, so this slight increase is also a step in the right direction. Smartphones priced much lesser come with 7,000mAh battery, or even more.

Earlier reports suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may pack a 4,855mAh battery, a downgrade from the previous year, but the latest rumour seems to contest that. Apart from the battery pack, rumours also claim that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may support 60W wired and 25W wireless charging support.

It is likley that more sources will leak specifications of the premium model over the coming weeks. Previous leaks suggest a flat-edged display, a punch-hole display and rounded corners. The phone is rumoured to feature a 200-megapixel rear camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 10-megapixel rear sensor with 3x optical zoom. It is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC in some regions, and Exynos 2600 SoC in some. It is likley to sport a 6.9-inch large display.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be unveiled in January.