Samsung Galaxy S26 FE With Exynos 2500 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications, More |

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy S26 FE, its latest Fan Edition model positioned as an affordable route into the Galaxy S26 series. The phone moves to the Exynos 2500 chipset, an upgrade over the Exynos 2400 that powered last year's Galaxy S25 FE, while carrying over the 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, the 50-megapixel triple camera setup and the 4,900mAh battery from its predecessor. Samsung continues to back the device with seven years of Android OS and security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE price in India

Samsung has not officially disclosed the India pricing, availability window or launch offers for the Galaxy S26 FE. Globally, the phone starts at $699.99 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Based on this, and on where the Galaxy S26 (Rs. 79,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage) is positioned in India, the Galaxy S26 FE is estimated to be priced around Rs. 70,000 for its base configuration, though Samsung is yet to confirm this figure. The Galaxy S25 FE, for comparison, launched in India at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Galaxy S26 FE will be sold in Blueberry, Graphite and Pistachio colour options. Details on sale dates, storage variants and bank or exchange offers are expected closer to the India listing going live.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE specifications

The Galaxy S26 FE carries a flat-frame design with a flat rear panel and slim display bezels, measuring 161.6x76.9x7.4mm and weighing 193 grams. The device is built with an aluminium frame, carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and comes in Blueberry, Graphite and Pistachio colours, with a centred punch-hole cutout on the front for the selfie camera. The display is a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+.

Performance comes from Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset, a 3nm deca-core processor that also drives the phone's camera and AI features. On the imaging front, the Galaxy S26 FE uses a 50-megapixel main camera paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, along with a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The device is powered by a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging support through Samsung's Super Fast Charging 2.0 technology. It runs One UI 9 based on Android 17 out of the box, with Samsung committing to seven Android OS upgrades and security updates for the device.