Samsung Ordered To Pay $11.6 Million To Swatch Group Over Trademark-Infringing Smartwatch Apps

Samsung Electronics has been ordered by the UK High Court to pay $11.6 million to Swatch Group after allowing smartwatch applications that replicated the Swiss watchmaker’s luxury brands on its devices, Bloomberg reported.

The dispute centred on digital watch faces made available through Samsung’s app store between 2015 and 2019. A previous ruling had established that the designs infringed trademarks belonging to 10 Swatch Group brands, including Omega, Longines and Breguet.

Swatch Group had initially sought around $170 million in damages, while Samsung argued that any compensation should be limited to roughly $300. Judge Marcus Smith ultimately awarded $11.6 million, taking into account royalties associated with approximately 160,000 downloads of the infringing applications across Europe.

Court highlights impact on luxury brands

The judge said the availability of inexpensive or free digital designs could harm the reputation and exclusivity associated with Swatch Group’s brands. He noted that the Swiss company had spent decades building and promoting its trademarks, making their protection commercially significant.

Smith also criticised Samsung’s approach to the dispute, saying the technology company appeared to place little value on the trademarks themselves and had sought to minimise the significance of the infringement.

Swatch Group welcomed the ruling, accusing Samsung of repeatedly understating the compensation owed for the use of its well-known brands.

Samsung considers possible appeal

Samsung said it was reviewing the High Court’s judgment and would consider all available legal options, including an appeal.

The dispute could extend beyond the UK, with Swatch Group confirming that separate proceedings involving the same 10 brands are pending before a US court.

The case highlights the growing legal challenges technology companies can face when digital platforms allow third-party applications to reproduce established luxury trademarks.