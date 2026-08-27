Samsung Galaxy S26 FE To Launch Today: How To Watch Live & What To Expect? | X

Samsung will host its Galaxy August 2026 event today, where the company is set to unveil a new addition to the Galaxy S26 series, widely expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launch: Timing and livestream details

The virtual event will begin at 9:00 pm KST, which translates to 5:30 pm IST for viewers in India. Samsung will stream the announcements live on YouTube. In its official announcement, the company said it would introduce 'the newest addition to the Galaxy S26 family - purposefully designed to bring the core Galaxy S26 experiences from camera to AI, along with the latest One UI, to those who look for what truly matters most to them'. This largely indicates that the 'FE' model will launch at the event. Pricing and availability details will be revealed during the event itself. You can watch the event by hitting on the play button below:

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE expected specifications and features

While Samsung has not officially named the device, all indications point to the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE. The company has already released a teaser video that hints at a redesigned camera module and a light-green colour option for the phone. Despite the design tweaks, leaked details suggest the Galaxy S26 FE may not bring major hardware upgrades over its predecessor, with specifications expected to closely resemble those of the Galaxy S25 FE.

Beyond the Galaxy S26 FE, Samsung is expected to expand its product lineup further at the event. The company is likely to introduce the Galaxy Tab S12 series of tablets, and new Galaxy Buds could also be unveiled alongside the phone.