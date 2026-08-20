Samsung Galaxy S26 FE To Launch On August 27: What To Expect

Samsung has confirmed the date for its next Galaxy Unpacked-style event, setting the stage for the launch of the Galaxy S26 FE. Samsung will introduce a new member of the Galaxy S26 family on Thursday, August 27, during its 'Galaxy Event August 2026', which will be livestreamed on Samsung.com and on its YouTube channel, starting at 12pm UTC (5.30pm IST). While the company has not named the device explicitly, this is expected to be the Galaxy S26 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: What to expect?

According to marketing images shared by Android Headlines, the Galaxy S26 FE will be available in Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio colour options. The handset is tipped to feature a flat display protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+, along with an aluminium frame, and is expected to measure 7.4mm in thickness. On the durability front, a leaked EPREL label had earlier revealed an A rating for energy efficiency, an A rating for drop resistance, and a C rating for repairability, with IP68 dust and water resistance also confirmed.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE leaked specifications

The Galaxy S26 FE is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device will reportedly be the Exynos 2500 chipset, a change that had already been hinted at via Google Play Console listings. The phone is said to pack a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging, rated for 1,200 charge cycles and up to 50 hours of endurance on a single charge, an improvement over the S25 FE's 2,000-cycle rating but shorter 42 hours and 37 minutes of endurance.

For imaging, the Galaxy S26 FE is tipped to come with a vertically aligned triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto unit, while a 12-megapixel sensor is expected to handle selfies at the front. On the software side, Samsung is said to be offering seven years of Android OS and security updates, along with features such as Horizontal Lock, My FanCam, and Audio Eraser.

None of the specifications have been officially confirmed by Samsung so far. The company is expected to reveal full details of the Galaxy S26 FE, including pricing and availability, at the August 27 event.