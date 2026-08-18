iPhone Ultra To Be Available In 'Limited Quantity' Post Launch; Will Likely Not Impact Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 Sales

iPhone Ultra To Be Available In 'Limited Quantity'; Will Likely Not Impact Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 Sales | X/ Apple Files

Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone at a launch event on September 8, but the device will not be available for purchase at that time. The Australian outlet cited a major Chinese component supplier who said the delay stems 'primarily down to supply and pricing issues', adding that Apple 'is also having testing issues with production models that have already been built.'

Supply and testing issues cited

According to a report by ChannelNews, Australian carriers and a major retailer have confirmed the foldable iPhone will not appear on retail shelves when the iPhone 18 range launches locally, with limited initial pro supply directed to the US market first, followed by other key markets including China.

The report added that Apple management is not expected to announce pricing for the foldable device at the September 8 event, where the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Ultra are also set to be unveiled.

On the production side, the report says that suppliers described encountering more manufacturing issues than expected during verification testing, with the hinge and foldable display identified as the main problem areas, and that the supply chain is working under a tight timeline with current engineering fixes considered insufficient.

The publication noted that mass production was originally scheduled for June 2026, slipped to early August, and has since been pushed back again, while Foxconn was reportedly still adjusting its production plans as recently as late July, with insiders suggesting engineering validation could add a further two-month delay. Apple is said to be planning to manufacture only seven million units in the second half of 2026, which would further limit global allocation.

Pricing expected to exceed Samsung's Fold 8

The report also noted that Australian pricing for Apple's foldable is expected to be up to $700 higher than the Samsung Galaxy Fold 8, which currently retails at JB Hi-Fi for $2,999 for the 256GB version.

The delayed rollout works in Samsung's favour. Samsung's new foldable range launched last month, including the smaller-format Fold 8, a device comparable to Apple's offering. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was cited as saying Apple could unveil the foldable in September alongside the iPhone 18 lineup but delay broader availability due to limited supply, drawing a parallel to the iPhone X, which was unveiled in September 2017 but did not reach stores until later.