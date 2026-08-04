Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 Series Now Available With 30-Month No-Cost EMI Plans In India: All Details

Samsung announced a new 30-month no-cost EMI programme for its latest foldable smartphones, aimed at making premium devices more affordable for consumers in India.

The financing offer covers the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8, allowing customers to purchase the devices with zero down payment.

The company said the initiative is designed to lower the monthly cost of ownership and expand access to its newest foldable smartphones, which come equipped with Galaxy AI features and the latest advancements in design, durability and performance.

Samsung's latest Galaxy Z series builds on seven generations of foldable innovation and incorporates user feedback to deliver a more refined foldable experience.

The company said the devices combine improvements in hinge technology, display engineering, durability and flagship-level performance with AI-powered capabilities.

Under the new financing scheme, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra can be purchased at a monthly EMI starting from Rs 6,667.

Samsung said this monthly payment is around 9 per cent lower than that of the previous-generation Galaxy Z Fold7.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 is available at EMIs starting from Rs 6,000 per month, while the Galaxy Z Flip8 can be owned for as little as Rs 4,167 per month.

The 30-month no-cost EMI option is being offered through Samsung Finance+ powered by DMI Finance, TVS Credit, IDFC FIRST Bank and Poonawalla Fincorp.

According to the company, the longer repayment tenure provides greater flexibility to consumers while enabling them to access premium foldable technology without a significant upfront payment.

Samsung said the financing proposition complements the technological innovations of its latest devices by making them easier to own and helping more users experience Galaxy AI-powered features.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,99,999 and is available in Violet Shadow, Graphite, Cream and Green Shadow, with the latter offered as an online-exclusive colour.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 is priced from Rs. 1,79,999 and comes in Lavender, Graphite, Cream and the online-exclusive Pistachio shade.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip8 starts at Rs. 1,24,999 and is available in Pink, Graphite, Cream and Mint, with Mint being an online-exclusive option.