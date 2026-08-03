Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G With Megapixel Camera Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹25,999

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in India, expanding its mid-range Galaxy F series lineup. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and runs on Android 16-based One UI 8.5, with Samsung promising six years of OS updates and six years of security updates. The handset houses a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 25,999 for the 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM plus 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 29,999, while the top-end 8GB RAM plus 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 34,999. Samsung has confirmed these as official retail prices, with additional launch offers bringing the effective starting price down to Rs. 23,999. The company has not detailed the exact structure of these launch offers beyond the discounted entry price. The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is available in Alpha Black and Aura Green colour options, and can be purchased through the Samsung India online store and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G runs on One UI 8.5 based on Android 16, with Samsung committing to six years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches, a software support window that is unusual for this price segment. The device sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on top. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset paired with an Adreno 710 GPU, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage, with storage expandable via a hybrid dual SIM slot.

On the camera front, the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G carries a triple rear setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, with support for 4K video recording. The front camera is a selfie shooter with HDR support. The phone also includes Samsung's Galaxy AI features such as Circle to Search and AI-based tools built into One UI 8.5.

The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support, which Samsung claims can deliver more than a day of heavy use on a single charge.