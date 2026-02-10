 Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, Leather Back Finish Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, Leather Back Finish Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Samsung launched the Galaxy F70e 5G in India with a 6.7-inch 120Hz HD+ display, 6000mAh battery, 50-megapixel main camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, and six years of software updates. Priced from Rs. 12,999 (effectively Rs. 11,999 with offers), it features Knox Vault security and IP54 rating. Sales start February 17 on Samsung.com and Flipkart.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 09:47 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G smartphone has launched rather quitely in India. The phone is addition to the budgeted F series, and comes featuring modest specifications, including a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, a 50-megapixel main rear camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, and up to six years of OS and security updates. The smartphone starts at Rs. 12,999 in the Indian market and comes in a unique leather finish.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Pricing in India and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. Offers including bank discounts and coupons bring the effective starting price to Rs. 11,999. It will be available starting February 17 via Samsung.com, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores. The phone comes in limelight green and spotlight blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the device sports a 6.7-inch (720x1600 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with up to 800nits peak brightness and 2-step tempered glass protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm) processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, paired with 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD).

The rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G includes a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main sensor with autofocus and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while the front houses an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) camera. It runs Android 16-based One UI 8.0 out of the box, with promised six years of OS upgrades and security patches. Security features include Samsung Knox Vault (hardware-isolated for sensitive data), side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face recognition, and Auto Blocker.

Other highlights include an IP54 dust and splash resistance, leather-like back finish, 199g weight, 8.2mm thickness, 5G support (12 bands), 3.5mm jack, and hybrid dual SIM.

