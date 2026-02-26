Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Buds 4 With Gesture Controls Launched: Price In India, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro have been launched alongside the Galaxy S26 series in India. The Galaxy Buds 4 series features active noise cancellation (ANC), adaptive sound optimization based on ear shape and fit, and gesture-based intuitive nods and shakes that let you respond quickly without lifting a hand. The standard Galaxy Buds 4 includes an 11 mm wide-range speaker, while the Buds 4 Pro adds a 2-way speaker system with dual amplifiers, enhanced ANC with features like Voice Detect and Siren Detect, and an IP57 rating.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Galaxy Buds 4 Price in India

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is priced at Rs. 22,999, whereas the Buds 4 is priced at Rs. 16,999. Available colours include White and Black for both models, with Pink Gold as an online-exclusive option for the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro on Samsung.com.

Pre-orders are available on Samsung.com, with delivery starting around March 6 in some listings, and general availability from March 11. Offers may include introductory pricing discounts, bundle savings (such as on Galaxy devices), and potential credits or vouchers for those who pre-reserved related products.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 specifications

The Galaxy Buds 4 features an 11 mm wide-range speaker, ANC with real-time adaptation, 6 microphones per pair with DNN for call clarity, Super Wideband audio up to 16 kHz, pinch controls for media and volume, swipe gestures, and compatibility with Galaxy devices for Auto Switch and AI features. The Charging Case supports wireless charging.

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro includes a 2-way speaker (with larger woofer and precision tweeter), dual amplifiers, enhanced adaptive ANC and EQ, Voice Detect, Siren Detect, 6 microphones, pinch and head gesture controls (nod/shake), IP57 dust and water resistance for earbuds (Charging Case not water-resistant), and similar Galaxy ecosystem integration. Both models come with silicone ear tips (3 sizes for Pro) and support Bluetooth connectivity across Android and limited iOS features. Battery life and exact play times vary by usage and settings.

Both the earbuds come with Samsung Seamless Codec support for up to 24-bit/96 kHz ultra-high quality audio, 360 Audio, and integration with Galaxy AI features such as Interpreter and Live Translate on compatible devices. As mentioned, they also come with ANC, adaptive sound optimisation, and gesture-based intuitive nods and shakes.