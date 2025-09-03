Samsung Galaxy A17 5G With Exynos 1330 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A17 5G in India, expanding its budget-friendly A-series lineup. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, a triple-camera system, and comes in three colourways. The phone is up for grabs on online and offline stores across India.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G starts at Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Higher configurations include the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs. 20,499 and the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version at Rs. 23,499.

Available in Black, Blue, and Grey, the phone can be purchased via Samsung’s India e-store, Amazon, and Flipkart. Buyers using SBI or HDFC Bank credit cards or EMI options can avail a Rs. 1,000 instant discount through Samsung’s website. Additionally, a 10-month no-interest EMI option with zero down payment and zero processing fees is offered.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Galaxy A17 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for durability. Powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1330 octa-core processor, it supports up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 15 with One UI 7, promising six years of OS and security updates, and includes AI features like Google’s Gemini assistant and Circle to Search.

For photography, it sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor featuring optical image stabilization, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. A 13-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, includes a charger in the box, and offers connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and weighs 192g with a slim 7.5mm profile.