Samsung Biologics Workers Vote 96.5% To Exit Group-Wide Union, Opt For Independent Representation Amid Internal Divisions |

Seoul: Unionised workers of Samsung Biologics on Sunday voted in favour of a motion to leave a group-wide labor coalition representing workers across Samsung affiliates.

A motion to change the union's organisation structure, with the aim to leave the Samsung Group United Union, was passed following a five-day vote, which ran since Wednesday, reports Yonhap news agency.

Of the 4,005 members with voting rights, 2,479 participated and 96.5 percent voted in favour of the move, according to the labor union of Samsung Biologics.

"We believe there is a strong need to switch to an independent labor union, to reflect the interests and demands of our members more directly and swiftly," the union said.

Members of Samsung Group's bio arm have been staging a work-to-rule campaign demanding a pay increase and improved working conditions since early last month, said the report.

In late April, the union staged a partial strike for three days, and then a five-day walkout of some 2,800 members in early May.

The union is scheduled to hold negotiations with the management this week.

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The move by unionised workers at Samsung Biologics comes amid growing division inside the group-wide labor union, following a wage deal in which heavy bonuses were concentrated on the group's semiconductor business.

Founded in February 2024, the umbrella union included workers of Samsung Display Co. and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., as well as the flagship Samsung Electronics Co.

It reportedly lost its majority status as of early June, as members, particularly from non-chip divisions, decided to withdraw membership, according to industry data, said the report.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)