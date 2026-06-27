Pax Silica Summit: South Korea, India Back Global AI, Semiconductor Supply Chain Cooperation | IANS

Seoul: Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina attended the Pax Silica Summit in Washington this week where partner nations discussed cooperation in artificial intelligence and semiconductor supply chains, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The Pax Silica Summit is a US-led strategic initiative and coalition of more than 20 partner nations dedicated to securing the global technology supply chain, reports Yonhap news agency.

On the first day of the second summit, held from Thursday to Friday and attended by countries including Australia, Finland, India, Japan and Britain, participants discussed intergovernmental and industry cooperation to build an ecosystem that facilitates AI innovation, the foreign ministry here said.

The second day focused on policy efforts to bolster AI innovation along with efforts to ensure fair competition.

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The ministry said Kim, during a session, introduced South Korea's strategy for supporting the semiconductor industry and urged partners to join efforts to build a stable and predictable business environment to jointly ensure the resilience of semiconductor supply chains.

The vice minister also reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to contributing to the creation of an innovation-friendly global business environment involving AI supply chains, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, India joined the United States and 34 other countries in backing a new declaration on artificial intelligence as Washington expanded its Pax Silica partnership, a flagship initiative aimed at building trusted technology supply chains among like-minded economies.

A Joint Statement on AI Opportunity, unveiled at the 2026 Pax Silica Summit hosted by the U.S. State Department, commits participating countries to a pro-growth, pro-innovation approach to artificial intelligence while promoting trusted partnerships across critical minerals, semiconductors, energy, advanced manufacturing and AI infrastructure.

The State Department also announced that 10 new partners had signed the Pax Silica Declaration, taking the initiative's membership to 24 countries and economies. The new signatories are Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, the European Union, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands and Panama.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)