Samsung Announces Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026 On July 22 For Launching Its Flagship Foldable Range: Here's What To Expect

Samsung has confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 22 in London. The company is largely expected to announce its latest generation of foldable devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8, with a new model called Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra also rumoured. Samsung will especially look to please the audience this year, given that Apple is also largely expected to introduce its first foldable phone in a few months from now.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2026: Date, time and how to watch

Samsung has titled the event 'A New Shape Unfolds' and confirmed it will stream live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung's YouTube channel starting at 7.30pm IST, 2 pm BST, 9 am EDT and 3 pm CEST. The company has asked users to register at samsung.com/unpacked for exclusive benefits, teasers and updates ahead of the event. This will mark Samsung's first summer Unpacked event held in London rather than its usual venues of Seoul, New York or San Francisco.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2026: Three foldable devices expected

Samsung has been running Instagram posts teasing a rectangular shape ahead of the event, fuelling speculation about a new foldable form factor. The event comes just months before Apple's rumoured foldable iPhone launch in September, giving Samsung a window to showcase its foldable range first. Samsung could unveil three foldable devices this year - the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, and a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Some leaks have referred to the standard Fold 8 as a 'Wide' variant, featuring a broader aspect ratio compared to the traditional tall and narrow Fold design, while the Ultra model is expected to serve as the true successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. These naming details and specifications remain unconfirmed by Samsung and should be treated as rumours until the company's official announcement on July 22.

Leaked details suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series could come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner foldable display, along with a possible reduction in crease visibility through a redesigned hinge.

Reports have also pointed to a possible return of S Pen support on the Ultra model, a feature that was dropped from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. None of these specifications have been confirmed by Samsung, and the company has not released any official details about the internals of the upcoming devices.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2026: Wearables and AI glasses expected

Beyond phones, Samsung is also expected to introduce new wearables at the event. The Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could be announced alongside the new foldables, with speculation around a shift to Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset for the watches.

Reports also raises the possibility of Galaxy smart glasses being shown at the event, following Samsung's Intelligent Eyewear, which was previously seen at Google I/O in May. These glasses are reportedly being developed in partnership with Google, and separate reports mention involvement from Warby Parker and Gentle Monster on the design front. As with the foldables, none of this has been confirmed by Samsung as of yet.