Review: Crompton’s new Ameo-Neo Mixer Grinder offers finer grinding for a comfortable kitchen experience

The history of chopping and grinding goes back in the time when women would sit in the open lawns and crush chillies, garlic, onion and other spices on grinding stones while chit chatting with their neighbors or family members . The world progressed and every kitchen had a mixer grinder to make the task easier for women or the one cooking.

From making batter for idli to grinding masalas for delicious curries, mixer grinder proved to be a versatile appliance that saved a lot of time. And now it has become part of an essential electronics in every Indian house. With time, the newer models came with food processors attachments and juicer jars that help with chopping, grating, kneading and making fresh juices in no time.

The newly launched Ameo-Neo Mixer Grinder by Crompton is everything you need to make your task easier while cooking. It comes with three jars, each for its own use including one for juices and smoothies. If you want to grind onion, ginger, garlic and other soft ingredients for chutnies, the smallest jar is ideal. The mixer comes with MaxiGrind technology and it is a perfect key when it comes to the finer grinding and elevating any meal into a tasteful dish.

The product comes with an enhanced motor ventilation and multifunction blade system with 750 wattage, 220-240 operating voltage, and three jars 0.5, 1, and 1.5 litre. With its superior components like the 750 wattage heavy duty motor, chrome platted knob and firm cushion pads, the mixer grinder is elegant in its appearance. The three grinders and one juicer jar with lid completes the modern mixer grinder demands.

The ergonomic handles of the jars are designed for a firm grip that the machine comes with. The jars are leak-proof and have enough air circulation because of the motor vent-X technology. The output of grinding any masala or vegetable comes satisfactory and what is best about this elegant looking machine is, it’s not too noisy and doesn’t get heated so quickly.

Price: 7,100. Available on crompton.co.in