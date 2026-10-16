Replying ‘No’ On WhatsApp Could Empty Your Bank Account, Hyderabad Police Warns

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has cautioned the public about a WhatsApp fraud in which a person allegedly lost their savings after replying 'NO' to a fake bank alert. In a video posted on X, he said the scam involves no OTP request and no suspicious link, and depends on panic to prompt a hurried reply.

How the scam works

According to Sajjanar, as reported by Business Today, the fraud begins with a WhatsApp message from an unknown number claiming that money has been debited from the recipient's bank account. A second message then tells the person to reply 'NO' if they did not authorise the transaction. The commissioner said the alarming wording is meant to push people into responding without thinking.

He described the method as an 'auto-execution file attack'. Sajjanar said malware hidden in the messages activates once the reply is sent, giving criminals access to the phone and financial information.

What does the police advise?

Sajjanar urged people not to reply 'YES' or 'NO' to messages about bank transactions from unknown numbers. Anyone who receives such a message should check their account through the bank's official app or net-banking website, or call the bank's verified customer-care number. He also advised against opening unexpected attachments or downloading files from unknown senders, and noted that legitimate banks do not ask customers to confirm transactions over WhatsApp.

What to do if money is lost?

Victims should call India's cybercrime helpline at 1930 and file a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in. Quick reporting may help banks and authorities act on fraudulent transactions. People should also contact their bank and ask it to monitor the account.