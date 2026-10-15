Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 69-Year-Old Senior Citizen Loses ₹50 Lakh In AI Voice-Cloning Scam

Cybercrime investigators are probing an alleged AI voice-cloning fraud in which a senior citizen was tricked into handing over ₹50 lakh | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 15, 2026: In a deeply alarming cybercrime case involving advanced technology, a 69-year-old senior citizen was swindled out of Rs 50 lakh through an artificial intelligence-driven voice-cloning scam. The perpetrators allegedly manipulated the victim through a coordinated identity theft and digital impersonation scheme.

According to an official police complaint lodged with the cybercrime police by the victim’s son, who hails from Nagpur, the incident began on the afternoon of September 26, 2026.

The victim received an urgent WhatsApp call from an unfamiliar number displaying the profile photo of a highly distinguished and revered figure within the victim’s community. The caller’s voice matched that of the revered figure with near-flawless precision, bypassing the victim’s initial suspicion.

Impersonator Claims To Be Stranded In Delhi

The caller claimed to be stranded in New Delhi amid a sudden crisis and desperately sought a loan of Rs 50 lakh. The impersonator reassured the victim by sending a temporary WhatsApp location pin for a return-payment arrangement in Nagpur.

The pin was quickly deleted using the platform’s chat controls, leaving no visual trail. Overwhelmed by the social standing of the personality being impersonated, the victim immediately arranged the money with the assistance of a trusted friend.

Following the fraudster’s strict instructions, the money was transported to a drop-off point in New Delhi. A designated courier arrived at the location, confirmed his details and collected the money. Immediately after the handover, the scammer’s mobile numbers went offline and remained unreachable.

Suspecting something was amiss, the victim directly contacted the revered person, who confirmed that he had neither made the call nor requested emergency funds.

Also Watch:

Police Probe AI Voice-Cloning Scam

The police have taken up the investigation and are examining recorded WhatsApp calls and device logs to trace the digital signatures associated with the AI voice-synthesis tools allegedly used in the operation.

Authorities are warning citizens against high-value distress calls purportedly made by prominent community figures and emphasising the need for strict physical verification before transferring funds.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/