Reliance Jio To Develop Sovereign Low Earth Orbit Satellite Constellation, Build Own Ground Station Infrastructure In India: Akash Ambani

In a disruptive move, Jio Platforms is evaluating the development of a sovereign Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation for India, while simultaneously building its own ground station infrastructure in the country, managing director Akash Ambani announced at the 49th Annual General Meeting today.

Reliance AGM: Why this matters?

The move signals Jio's intent to extend its connectivity ambitions beyond terrestrial networks and into space, targeting the parts of India that remain out of reach of fibre, 5G towers, and even fixed wireless broadband. Announcing the initiative, Ambani said, "There is one more frontier I would like to mention: Satellite Communications. Jio connected India on the ground. Now, we must connect India from the skies. There are still remotest villages, island communities, and border outposts where the Jio network cannot reach. For them, satellite connectivity will be the bridge to the rest of India."

Jio satellite connectivity: A two-track strategy

Ambani laid out a dual approach for how Jio plans to get there, stating: "Jio is evaluating the development of a sovereign Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation for India. We are also partnering with the leading global constellation providers by leasing satellite capacity, so that we can accelerate service availability while building our own long-term sovereign capability."

In essence, Jio is hedging its bets, leaning on established global satellite operators to get services running in the near term, while working toward owning its own constellation infrastructure over the long run, rather than remaining permanently dependent on foreign players for space-based connectivity.

Reliance AGM: The ground station push

Alongside the constellation plan, Jio is investing in its own ground station infrastructure within India. Ground stations are a critical link in any satellite broadband system, acting as the bridge between orbiting satellites and terrestrial networks. By building this infrastructure domestically, Jio is laying the groundwork for an end-to-end satellite broadband ecosystem, one that can support not just its own future satellites, but potentially partner constellations as well.

Relaince AGM: The bigger picture

The development places Jio in increasingly direct contention with global satellite broadband players such as Starlink and Amazon's Kuiper, both of which have been eyeing the Indian market. A sovereign, India-built constellation would also align with the government's broader push for self-reliance in strategic technology sectors, extending that philosophy from telecom and semiconductors into space-based connectivity.

For now, the plan remains at the evaluation stage, with no confirmed timeline for launch or specifics on satellite count, orbital design, or capital outlay. But the ground station build-out suggests Jio is already laying physical infrastructure ahead of any formal constellation rollout, a sign that the company sees satellite connectivity as a long-term, foundational bet rather than a side project.