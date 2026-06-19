Mukesh Ambani Pushes AI Self-Reliance Vision, Says India Must Become Global AI Leader

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday said India must not remain a passive consumer of artificial intelligence technologies developed abroad, but instead evolve into a creator, adopter, and global leader in AI.

Speaking at the company’s 49th annual general meeting, he stressed that both AI self-reliance and energy self-sufficiency should become national priorities for India.

Ambani said Reliance Intelligence, the group’s newly announced growth engine, has now moved into its execution phase.

The goal, he said, is to build a profitable AI ecosystem spanning infrastructure, platforms, and services. He described the initiative as delivering “AI to everyone, everywhere.”

Akash Ambani also addressed shareholders, stating that Reliance is building “India’s sovereign AI backbone” aimed at making artificial intelligence widely accessible and affordable.

He said the company will commission its first 120 MW of AI compute infrastructure by the end of 2026 and is deploying NVIDIA GB300 systems as part of its compute expansion.

He added that Reliance is developing AI services across 22 Indian languages to ensure broad accessibility. Jio is also integrating artificial intelligence directly into its telecom network, including an AI-based voice assistant for calls.

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Mukesh Ambani said Jio has transitioned from merely integrating technology to developing original technologies.

He emphasized that engineers at Reliance Intelligence would work on large-scale national challenges with full support and resources from the company.

The AI push is being framed within a larger vision of self-reliance. Ambani said India must accelerate efforts to achieve independence in critical technologies and minerals.

He described energy and AI self-sufficiency as essential national missions.

Akash Ambani highlighted Jio’s scale, noting 268 million 5G users, 13 million JioAirFiber homes, and 241 exabytes of data traffic, with profits crossing ₹30,000 crore.

He also mentioned ongoing work on satellite communications and a potential sovereign satellite network.

Reliance said its digital and retail businesses now contribute nearly half of EBITDA, while FY26 revenue exceeded ₹11.75 lakh crore.

Capital expenditure over five years stood at ₹6.48 lakh crore, underscoring its heavy investment push in deep technology and infrastructure.