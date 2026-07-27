Redmi Note 17 Series To Launch In India On August 6, Company Confirms

Xiaomi has officially confirmed the India launch date for the Redmi Note 17 series, sending out invites for a launch event scheduled for August 6. The company has confirmed that the livestream for the launch will begin at 12pm IST, where full pricing and specification details for the Indian market are expected to be revealed.

Redmi Note 17 series succeeds Note 15 lineup

The Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro were recently launched in China, positioning them as successors to the Redmi Note 15 and Redmi Note 15 Pro, which debuted in India earlier this year. Following the China launch, speculation around the Indian variants intensified, with earlier reports suggesting that the standard Redmi Note 17 model would launch and go on sale in India in August, carrying specifications similar to its Chinese counterpart.

Redmi Note 17 series: Expected price and specifications

Ahead of the official confirmation, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) shared details on X regarding the Indian version of the Redmi Note 17, suggesting that pricing for the base variant will start above Rs. 30,000, likely featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The tipster also claimed that the handset will ship with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, based on Android 16.

The Xiaomi sub-brand is reportedly set to offer four years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the India variant. The smartphone may also feature LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage, though these details remain unconfirmed by the company and should be treated as speculative for now.

Redmi Note 17 series: Sale date and rollout

Earlier reports had also indicated that the Redmi Note 17 would launch in India on August 6, with sales beginning on August 11. Multiple reports have pointed toward the handset debuting in India with specifications largely mirroring its Chinese counterpart.

For reference, the Redmi Note 17 was launched in China on July 14 at a starting price of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the base 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage variant. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset and is backed by an 8,000mAh battery. On the camera front, it features a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.