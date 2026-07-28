Redmi Note 17 Series Prices Leak Just Days Before Confirmed August 6 India Launch

Pricing and configuration details for four Redmi Note 17 series models bound for global markets have reportedly surfaced online, even as Xiaomi has now made the India launch official. The report comes just after the company sent out invites confirming that the Redmi Note 17 lineup will debut in the country on August 6, giving buyers a clearer sense of both timing and likely pricing ahead of the big reveal.

What the leaked Europe pricing shows

According to a report by YTECHB, the global Redmi Note 17 series could comprise four models: the Redmi Note 17 4G, Redmi Note 17 5G, Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G. The base Redmi Note 17 4G, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, is tipped to be priced at EUR 250, or roughly Rs. 27,000, while its 6GB + 256GB configuration could carry a EUR 300 price tag, translating to approximately Rs. 33,000. The handset is reportedly expected in Black, Blue, and Purple colourways for global markets.

Read Also Redmi Note 17 Series To Launch In India On August 6, Company Confirms

The Redmi Note 17 5G is said to command a bigger premium, with the 6GB + 256GB variant tipped at EUR 400, or close to Rs. 44,000. The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G, carrying the same 6GB and 256GB configuration, is expected to be priced higher still at EUR 500, roughly Rs. 55,000, positioning it as the clear step-up model in the lineup.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max variant tipped to be the top model

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G is expected to sit at the very top of the series. Its base variant, said to pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, has reportedly been pegged at EUR 600, which works out to around Rs. 65,000, according to the YTECHB report.

How this compares with China pricing

In China, where the series was introduced earlier this month, the Redmi Note 17 is priced at CNY 1,299, roughly Rs. 18,000, for the 6GB + 128GB variant, rising to CNY 1,399, close to Rs. 20,000, for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, and CNY 1,599, approximately Rs. 23,000, for the top 8GB + 256GB model. The Redmi Note 17 Pro, meanwhile, starts at CNY 1,599, or roughly Rs. 22,700, for its base 8GB + 128GB variant.

Redmi Note 17 series India launch now officially confirmed for August

Separately, Xiaomi has put an end to weeks of speculation by officially confirming that the Redmi Note 17 series will launch in India on August 6, having sent out media invites for the event. The company has confirmed that the launch will be livestreamed starting 12pm IST, when full India pricing and specification details are expected to be announced.

Ahead of this official confirmation, tipsters Yogesh Brar and Abhishek Yadav had separately suggested that the Redmi Note 17 price in India could start above Rs. 30,000, with the base configuration likely to offer 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Xiaomi is yet to officially reveal pricing or the complete specification sheet for the Indian market, though the confirmed August 6 date means buyers will not have long to wait for clarity.