Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G in India, after unveiling the base model Redmi Note 15 5G earlier this month. The two phones share several similar specifications in areas like display and overall build, but they do differ in key aspects such as processor, charging capabilities, and camera setups. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G variant comes with a Snapdragon chipset and faster 100W charging, while the standard Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G relies on a MediaTek processor and 45W charging, alongside a slightly larger battery capacity. Front-facing cameras also differ, with the Pro+ offering higher resolution.

This comparison is based solely on specifications and does not constitute a full review of performance or user experience. Both phones are currently up for pre-order and are set to go on sale via Amazon India starting February 4.

Redmi Note 15 PRo+ 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Price in India

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G starts at a price Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. In contrast, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is positioned at a higher price point, beginning at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option.

Redmi Note 15 PRo+ 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Colour Options

Buyers of the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G can choose from Silver Ash, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, however, offers Mirage Blue, Coffee Mocha, and Carbon Black, swapping out Silver Ash for the warmer Coffee Mocha tone.

Redmi Note 15 PRo+ 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Display

Both the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2772x1280 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. They share additional traits like a peak brightness of 3,200 nits, 12-bit color depth, DCI-P3 color gamut, and protection from Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, along with certifications for low blue light and flicker-free viewing. The Pro+ model specifies a CrystalRes AMOLED panel.

Redmi Note 15 PRo+ 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Processor

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, built on a 4nm process, featuring an octa-core CPU that reaches speeds up to 2.7GHz and an Adreno GPU for handling graphics. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G uses MediaTek's Dimensity 7400-Ultra, also on a 4nm process, with an octa-core CPU topping out at 2.6GHz and a Mali-G615 GPU, potentially leading to variations in efficiency and performance depending on specific tasks. The Pro+ model offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Pro model maxes out at 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Redmi Note 15 PRo+ 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Battery

Battery life on the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is supported by a 6500mAh capacity with 100W fast charging included in the box, allowing for quicker top-ups. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G edges it out slightly with a 6580mAh battery but pairs it with slower 45W charging.

Redmi Note 15 PRo+ 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Camera

The rear camera systems on both phones include a 200-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization and an f/1.7 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, capable of 4K video recording at 30fps. Differences emerge in sensor details, where the Pro+ model's main camera has a 1/1.4-inch sensor and a 7P lens, potentially offering minor advantages in light capture. For selfies, the Pro+ provides a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 1/3.6-inch sensor, while the Pro settles for a 20-megapixel unit with the same aperture but a smaller 1/4-inch sensor, both supporting 1080p video at up to 60fps.

Redmi Note 15 PRo+ 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Design

In terms of build, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G measures 163.34mm in height, 78.31mm in width, and varies in thickness from 8.19mm to 8.47mm depending on the color, with weights of 207.1g or 208g. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is slightly taller at 163.61mm, narrower at 78.09mm, and thinner at 7.96mm, though heavier at 210g. Both models boast robust IP ratings of IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K for dust and water resistance, but specific build materials are not detailed in the specifications.

Redmi Note 15 PRo+ 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Verdict

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G emerges as the more premium choice on paper, thanks to its Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor for potentially better efficiency and performance, significantly faster 100W charging, a higher-resolution 32-megapixel front camera, and minor camera sensor advantages. However, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G counters with a slightly larger 6580mAh battery and a lower starting price, making it a compelling value option as well. Ultimately, the Pro+ justifies its higher cost for users seeking quicker top-ups and a slight edge in processing and imaging, while the standard Redmi Note 15 Pro delivers near-identical core experiences (on paper) in display, build durability, and main camera prowess at a more accessible price point.