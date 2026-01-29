Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G With 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications, More

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G phones have launched in India. The two phones come with a 200-megapixel MasterPixel camera with support for 4K video recording. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6,500mAh battery, whereas the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G model has a larger 6,580mAh battery. The Pro+ model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, and the Pro model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G price in India

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, the more premium variant of the two, comes in three RAM + storage options. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is listed to come in Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue colour options.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The Redmi Note 15 Pro is listed to come in Carbon Black, Mirage Blue, and Silver Ash colour options.

Launch offers include flat Rs. 3,000 instant discount on ICICI and HDFC bank cards. The phone is up for pre-booking on Amazon and sale is expected to start from February 4. Pre-booking benefits on Amazon include one free screen replacement (for one year) and a bundled Redmi Watch Move for free.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G measures 163.34x78.31x8.19mm. It features a 6.83-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772x1280 pixels (1.5K), a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 480Hz, and an instantaneous touch sampling rate of 2560Hz in Game Turbo mode. The display reaches a peak brightness of 3,200 nits, HBM brightness of 1,800 nits, supports 12-bit colour depth, an 8,000,000:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 16,000-step automatic brightness adjustment, 3840 Hz PWM dimming, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It also carries certifications including TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Circadian Friendly, and Flicker Free.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor on a 4 nm process, with an octa-core CPU reaching up to 2.7 GHz and an Adreno GPU. It is available in configurations of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage.

The rear camera setup consists of a 200-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, optical image stabilisation, a 7P lens, and 1/1.4-inch sensor size, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Rear video recording supports 4K at 30 fps, 1080p at 30/60 fps, and 720p at 30 fps. The front camera is a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 1/3.6-inch sensor size, supporting 1080p video at 30/60 fps and 720p at 30 fps.

The battery has a typical capacity of 6500 mAh and supports 100W charging with the included charger. The phone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android.

Connectivity includes dual SIM support (nano SIM + nano SIM or nano SIM + eSIM in some cases), 5G (SA and NSA bands including n1/3/5/8/28/38/40/41/77/78), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and an IR blaster. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock. The device has IP66/ IP68/ IP69/ IP69K dust and water resistance.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G measures 163.61x78.09x7.96 mm, with a weight of 210 grams. It features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772x1280 pixels, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of up to 480Hz (and an instantaneous rate of 2560 Hz in Game Turbo mode), a peak brightness of 3,200 nits, and support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a 12-bit colour depth. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra processor, built on a 4nm process, featuring an octa-core CPU with speeds up to 2.6 GHz and a Mali-G615 GPU. It comes in storage configurations of 8 GB RAM+128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM+256 GB storage.

The rear camera system includes a 200-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 1.4-inch sensor size, and optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Rear video recording supports 4K at 30 fps, 1080p at 30/60 fps, and 720p at 30 fps. The front camera is a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 1/4-inch sensor size, supporting 1080p video at 30/60 fps and 720p at 30 fps.

The battery has a typical capacity of 6580 mAh and supports 45W charging with the included charger. The phone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android.

Connectivity includes dual SIM support, 5G (with various SA and NSA bands), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and an IR blaster. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock for security. The device offers IP66/ IP68/ IP69/ IP69K dust and water resistance.