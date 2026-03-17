Realme P4 Lite 5G Launching In India On March 19, Key Specifications Teased

Realme P4 Lite 5G is all set to launch in India on March 19, the company has confirmed. Ahead of the launch, Realme is teasing key specifications of the phone. The Realme P4 Lite 5G will be available for purchase via Realme.com, Flipkart, and partnered offline stores. The phone is teased to pack a 7,000mAh battery and come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC.

Realme P4 Lite 5G, at the outset, seems to be a 5G variant of the Realme P4 Lite launched earlier. However, there is a change in design with the 5G variant having different specifications as well.

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Realme P4 Lite 5G teased specifications

For instance, the Realme P4 Lite 5G packs a massive 7,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 1.47 days of usage on a single charge. In comaprison, the Realme P4 Lite packs a 6,300mAh battery.

Charging support comes in at 15W fast charging, and the phone also offers 6.5W reverse charging, letting users top up accessories or other smartphones directly from the device.

Alongside this, the phone is teased to feature AI Power Saving Technology that automatically optimises background processes to stretch the battery further. Realme has also built in Bionic Repair Technology**, which the company says supports a 6-Year Healthy Battery.

Powering the Realme P4 Lite 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, a chip built on a 6nm process with an octa-core architecture. To keep thermals in check during longer and more intensive sessions, the phone also packs a 5300mm2 Airflow VC cooling system, designed to maintain stable temperatures and prevent performance throttling under load.

Furthermore, the device comes with ArmorShell protection and has cleared the MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance test, offering improved resistance against accidental drops and everyday knocks. It also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Pricing details are expected to be revealed at launch.