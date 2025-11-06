Realme GT 8 Pro Teased To Come With Swappable Camera Modules, 7,000mAh Battery Ahead Of India Launch

Realme GT 8 Pro is all set to launch in India soon. Ahead of the launch, the company is now teasing a breakthrough design feature that will enable users to switch to different back camera module options, based on their mood. The Realme GT 8 Pro will come with a switchable camera module design that will enable end users to switch from a square-shaped rear camera module to a circular camera module.

The company’s latest teaser on X confirms this new swappable camera module feature on Realme GT 8 Pro. “Designed for those who define their own style. With its bold, switchable Camera Island, the #realmeGT8Pro lets you make every detail a reflection of you,” the post reads.

Realme has not announced an exact date for the launch of the Realme GT 8 Pro, but it has confirmed that the phone will be launched in November itself. With teasers rolling out everyday, it could only be a matter of time before Realme announces the launch date.

Realme GT 8 Pro specifications

Realme GT 8 Pro, based on the teasers, seems to sport a metal frame, a boxy-outline, and the camera is said to be powered by Ricoh GR. The phone is confirmed to sport a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a Hyper Vision AI chip.

Furthermore, the Realme GT 8 Pro is also confirmed to run on Realme UI 7.09 featuring Flux Desktop, AI Framing Master, and fluid transitions. The phone will also sport a 2K display with 144Hz refresh rate and 7,000bit brightness.

Realme GT 8 Pro is going to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support as well.

The company will announce pricing and availability on launch day. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart and Realme India website.