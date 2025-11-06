 Realme GT 8 Pro Teased To Come With Swappable Camera Modules, 7,000mAh Battery Ahead Of India Launch
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechRealme GT 8 Pro Teased To Come With Swappable Camera Modules, 7,000mAh Battery Ahead Of India Launch

Realme GT 8 Pro Teased To Come With Swappable Camera Modules, 7,000mAh Battery Ahead Of India Launch

Realme GT 8 Pro is going to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support as well.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
article-image

Realme GT 8 Pro is all set to launch in India soon. Ahead of the launch, the company is now teasing a breakthrough design feature that will enable users to switch to different back camera module options, based on their mood. The Realme GT 8 Pro will come with a switchable camera module design that will enable end users to switch from a square-shaped rear camera module to a circular camera module.

The company’s latest teaser on X confirms this new swappable camera module feature on Realme GT 8 Pro. “Designed for those who define their own style. With its bold, switchable Camera Island, the #realmeGT8Pro lets you make every detail a reflection of you,” the post reads.

Realme has not announced an exact date for the launch of the Realme GT 8 Pro, but it has confirmed that the phone will be launched in November itself. With teasers rolling out everyday, it could only be a matter of time before Realme announces the launch date.

Realme GT 8 Pro specifications

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 6, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 6, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Watch: PM Modi Compares Amanjot Kaur’s Catch To Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup Moment
Watch: PM Modi Compares Amanjot Kaur’s Catch To Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup Moment
Hyderabad Reels Under Twin Murders As History-Sheeter Roshan Singh Stabbed To Death In Jagadgirigutta, Painter Slain In Nacharam
Hyderabad Reels Under Twin Murders As History-Sheeter Roshan Singh Stabbed To Death In Jagadgirigutta, Painter Slain In Nacharam
Did King Charles Meeting Spur India Women's World Cup Success? Amol Muzumdar Explains PM Modi Link
Did King Charles Meeting Spur India Women's World Cup Success? Amol Muzumdar Explains PM Modi Link

Realme GT 8 Pro, based on the teasers, seems to sport a metal frame, a boxy-outline, and the camera is said to be powered by Ricoh GR. The phone is confirmed to sport a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a Hyper Vision AI chip.

Furthermore, the Realme GT 8 Pro is also confirmed to run on Realme UI 7.09 featuring Flux Desktop, AI Framing Master, and fluid transitions. The phone will also sport a 2K display with 144Hz refresh rate and 7,000bit brightness.

Realme GT 8 Pro is going to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support as well.

The company will announce pricing and availability on launch day. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart and Realme India website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhivery Q2 FY26 Revenue Rises 17 Pc Ro ₹2,559 Crore, But Higher Costs Push Logistics Major Into...

Delhivery Q2 FY26 Revenue Rises 17 Pc Ro ₹2,559 Crore, But Higher Costs Push Logistics Major Into...

Realme GT 8 Pro Teased To Come With Swappable Camera Modules, 7,000mAh Battery Ahead Of India Launch

Realme GT 8 Pro Teased To Come With Swappable Camera Modules, 7,000mAh Battery Ahead Of India Launch

How This Family Reduces Hospital Bill By Over 83% Using AI Chatbot, Finds Multiple Duplicate Charges

How This Family Reduces Hospital Bill By Over 83% Using AI Chatbot, Finds Multiple Duplicate Charges

OpenAI Launches Sora AI Video Generation App on Android: Is It Up For Download In India?

OpenAI Launches Sora AI Video Generation App on Android: Is It Up For Download In India?

Google Launches AI Startup School In India For Founders

Google Launches AI Startup School In India For Founders