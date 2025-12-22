 Hyundai Motor To Unveil AI Strategy, Debut Humanoid Robot At CES 2026
The group will hold a keynote presentation on Jan. 5 (local time) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas under the theme "Partnering Human Progress: AI Robotics, from the Lab to Life,” reports Yonhap news agency.

December 22, 2025
article-image
Seoul: Hyundai Motor Group said on Monday it will unveil its artificial intelligence (AI) robotics strategy at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 and debut its next-generation humanoid robot, Atlas, developed by its US subsidiary Boston Dynamics.

The group will hold a keynote presentation on Jan. 5 (local time) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas under the theme "Partnering Human Progress: AI Robotics, from the Lab to Life,” reports Yonhap news agency.

The session will feature demonstrations of advanced AI robotics technologies, approaches to human-robot collaboration and plans to build a group-wide AI robotics ecosystem.

A key highlight will be the on-stage debut of Atlas, which the group said will serve as a key example of how its AI robotics technologies can be applied in real-world environments.

Hyundai Motor also plans to outline its vision of utilizing robotics technologies through its software-defined factory concept. The group aims to integrate robotics and software in manufacturing to establish itself as a comprehensive AI-based production solutions provider.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor Group has said it plans to create a large-scale battery research and development (R&amp;D) centre in South Korea as part of its strategy to strengthen its electric vehicle (EV) competitiveness.

The company held a topping-out ceremony for the Future Mobility Battery Campus in Anseong, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, to mark steady construction progress since breaking ground in January 2025, according to Hyundai Motor.

The company invested 1.2 trillion won ($818.3 million) in the new facility, which spans 111,000 square meters and represents the group's vision to lead future mobility through next-generation battery R&amp;D infrastructure. The facility is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, reports Yonhap news agency.

Hyundai Motor said the new battery campus will serve as the group's first comprehensive battery R&amp;D hub, enabling the company to internalise core battery capabilities and integrate battery technology research functions.

